Coronavirus: Asian ministers hold talks as death toll passes 10,000

The foreign ministers of South Korea, China and Japan held a video conference on Friday to discuss cooperation on the coronavirus pandemic amid growing concern over the number of infected people arriving in their countries from overseas.

Though the epidemic erupted in China in December, and South Korea at one stage had the second-most infections, both subsequently succeeded in stifling domestic transmission of the virus. The number of cases in Japan has been far smaller, but Tokyo has the extra worry of whether to press ahead with hosting the Olympics this summer.

The virus has infected more than 245,000 people across the world and the death toll exceeds 10,028.

US president Donald Trump has called off the G7 meeting at Camp David scheduled for June, citing the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the White House said.

The leaders of seven major industrial nations — the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States — will instead convene by video conference, White House spokesman Judd Deere said.

The world’s richest nations have poured unprecedented aid into the global economy as coronavirus cases ballooned in the new epicentre Europe, with the number of deaths in Italy outstripping those in mainland China, where the virus originated.

Europe

Italy’s death toll from coronavirus overtook that of China, where the virus first emerged. The nationwide death toll stands at 3,405.

The Spanish government ordered the closure of all the country’s hotels and promised to implement special measures in nursing homes. Officials reported deaths had jumped by more than a third on Thursday to 767, while the number of cases rose by a quarter to 17,149.

French health authorities reported 108 new deaths on Thursday, taking the total to 372 or an increase of almost 41 per cent.

The United Kingdom put 20,000 military personnel on standby as dozens of underground train stations closed across London.

Restrictions imposed by some European Union countries at their borders are disrupting food supplies, industry representatives and farmers said on Thursday.

The EU’s chief negotiator for Brexit Michel Barnier said on Thursday he had tested positive for Covid-19.

Asia

Mainland China reported zero locally transmitted cases of the coronavirus for the second straight day. China reported 39 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, all of which had arrived from abroad. The total number of confirmed imported infections has reached 228.

South Korea reported 87 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the total national infections to 8,652. The death toll stood unchanged at 94.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to citizens to stay home and avoid panic buying, even as India outlined plans to halt all international flights. Japan has had 970 domestically transmitted cases of coronavirus and 34 deaths excluding cases from a cruise ship moored near Tokyo last month.

Indonesia likely has far higher numbers of cases than reported due to limited testing and needs to consider tougher measures like lockdowns, the Red Cross said.

Malaysian authorities are seeking around 2,000 Rohingya for checks after they attended a Muslim gathering on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur. More than 670 cases in Southeast Asia have been linked to the gathering.

More than 13,000 people across the United States have been diagnosed with the illness and 200 have died, with the largest numbers so far in Washington state, New York and California.

California’s governor on Thursday issued an unprecedented statewide “stay at home order” directing the state’s 40 million residents to hunker down in their homes for the foreseeable future.

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau said he expects the closure of the United States-Canada border to come into effect overnight on Friday.

South and Central America

Panama registered 137 cases of coronavirus infection in total, up from 109 a day earlier.

The Honduran government said the number of registered cases of coronavirus infection in the Central American country had risen to 24.

Haiti’s government on Thursday declared a state of emergency , closing the borders of the Americas’ poorest nation and imposing a curfew after authorities detected the first two cases of infection.

Brazil’s government on Thursday unveiled a $2 billion aid package for about 11 million low-wage workers. Rio de Janeiro reported its first two coronavirus deaths on Thursday, bringing the country’s toll to six.

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia has so far confirmed 274 infections and no deaths, and it suspended all domestic flights, buses, taxis and trains for 14 days starting Saturday.

Coronavirus is killing one person every 10 minutes in Iran, the health ministry spokesman tweeted, as its death toll climbed to 1,284.

Egypt will shut all cafes, malls, sporting clubs and nightclubs until March 31.

Turkey has sent 500,000 test kits to the United States at their request.

Africa will likely see cases rise in coming weeks as some cases escape detection, the head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control said on Thursday, when Chad confirmed its first case.

South African authorities announced they would erect a fence along its border with Zimbabwe to prevent illegal immigrants from entering and spreading the virus.

Australia and New Zealand

Australia is closing its borders to foreigners and pumping about A$100 billion ($56 billion) into the economy.

Air New Zealand said on Friday it was offered a NZ$900 million ($514 million) lifeline by the government