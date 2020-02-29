Coronavirus: 43 people die in Iran as UK confirms three more cases

Deaths in Iran from coronavirus have hit 43, the highest number outside China, and the total number of infected people has risen to 593, an Iranian health official said on Saturday.

The country is at the epicentre of the outbreak in the region, with several countries in the Middle East reporting cases of the coronavirus stemming from Iran.

“Unfortunately nine people died of the virus in the last 24 hours, increasing the death toll to 43,” health ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur told state TV, calling on people to stay at home. Health minister Saeed Namaki on Friday warned of “a very difficult week” ahead in Iran, which only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on February 19th and where the death rate among confirmed cases has been around 10 per cent, compared to around 3 per cent elsewhere.

Tehran has ordered the shutting of schools until Tuesday and extended the closure of universities and a ban on concerts and sports events for a week. Authorities have also banned visits to hospitals and nursing homes.

Several high-ranking officials, including a vice minister, the deputy health minister and five lawmakers, have tested positive for the virus as the outbreak forced Iran’s clerical rulers to close the parliament and impose internal travel bans.

One lawmaker, elected in Iran’s February 21st polls, has died of the coronavirus, Iranian media reported on Saturday. Azerbaijan said on Saturday it had closed its border with Iran for two weeks to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Saudi Arabia is now the only Gulf Arab state not to have reported any cases of the coronavirus, which has infected about 80,000 people and killed more than 2,800, mostly in China.

Medical members wearing protective gear talk as they check drivers with suspected symptoms of the COVID-19 coronavirus, at a “drive-through” virus test facility in Goyang, north of Seoul, on Sautrday. Photograph: Jung Yeon-Yeon-je/AFP

UK cases rise

Three more patients from England have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of UK cases to 23, chief medical officer Prof Chris Whitty has said. He said two of the patients had recently returned from Italy and the other one from Asia. The cases are from Gloucestershire, Hertfordshire and Berkshire. Prof Whitty said: “All three are being investigated and contact tracing has begun.”

The French government banned public gatherings with more than 5,000 people on Saturday due to the coronavirus outbreak as France reported 16 new cases. Health minister Olivier Veran said the number of confirmed cases had risen to 73 and that there had been no new deaths.

Four more people have died in Italy from coronavirus, the civil protection agency said on Friday, bringing the total to 21, while the number of those testing positive for the illness jumped to 889 from 650 the day before.

Germany warned of an impending epidemic and Greece, a gateway for refugees from the Middle East, announced tighter border controls. Germany has nearly 60 cases, France about 57 and Spain 32, according to a Reuters count.

Mainland China - where the virus originated late last year - reported four new cases on Saturday, the lowest since authorities started compiling such data in January.

Taiwan reported a five-person jump in new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, including four people who had contact with another infected patient in a hospital and one person returning from the Middle East, bringing Taiwan’s total to 39.

Pakistan confirmed two more cases of coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total number of positive cases to four since Wednesday when the first two cases were reported in the country. Zafar Mirza, Pakistan’s health minister said the two people in the earlier reported cases were doing well and one is about to be discharged from hospital.

South Korea

South Korea urged citizens on Saturday to stay indoors as it warned of a “critical moment” in its battle on the coronavirus after recording the biggest daily jump in infections, as 813 new cases took the tally to 3,150.

South Korea is grappling with the largest outbreak of the virus outside China, as a new death took the toll to 17, amid a record daily increase in infections since the country confirmed its first patient on January 20th.

“We have asked you to refrain from taking part in public events, including a religious gathering or protest, this weekend,” vice health minister Kim Kang-lip told a briefing.

It was a “critical moment” in reining in the spread of the virus, he said, adding, “Please stay at home and refrain from going outside and minimise contact with other people.”

As many as 657 of the new cases were from southeastern Daegu city, the site of a church at the centre of the outbreak, and 79 from the nearby province of North Gyeongsang, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

Health authorities have run tests on more than 210,000 members and 65,000 trainees of the church linked to a majority of cases after a 61-year-old woman known as “Patient 31” attended religious services there before testing positive.

More than 88 per cent have been checked, and about 3,300 have shown symptoms such as fever, Mr Kim added.

The rapid spread of the virus has fuelled fears of a pandemic, with more than 82,000 people infected, and over 2,700 deaths in China and 57 fatalities in 46 other nations, figures from the World Health Organisation (WHO) showed on Friday.

People walking in the streets of Culiacan, Sinaloa state in Mexico, wear protective face masks on February 28, 2020 as the new coronoavirus, COVID-19, spreads worldwide. Photograph: Rashide Frias/AFP/Getty Images

US case

California health officials have confirmed a second person in the US who did not travel internationally has tested positive for the strain of coronavirus known as Covid-19.

Health officials in San Jose said the patient was an older adult woman with chronic health conditions who does not have a travel history or any known contact with a traveller or infected person.

It comes a day after state officials said a woman hospitalised in Sacramento had contracted the illness after no known contact.

Dr Sara Cody, health officer for Santa Clara County and director of the County of Santa Clara Public Health Department said the newly confirmed case in Santa Clara County is not linked to two previous cases in that county, nor to others in the state. The Santa Clara County resident was treated at a local hospital.

Besides the woman, all the other cases in the US have been for people who travelled abroad or had close contact with others who travelled.

Australia to bar travel from Iran

Australia will deny entry to all foreign nationals travelling from Iran due to the escalating outbreak of coronavirus in the Islamic republic, the government said on Saturday. Foreign nationals travelling from Iran to Australia would need to spend 14 days in another country from March 1st, health minister Greg Hunt said. “There is likely at this stage a high level of undetected cases and therefore those cases won’t be intercepted or identified on departure from Iran,” Mr Hunt said.

Australian citizens and permanent residents returning from Iran would be required to self-isolate for 14 days and the travel advice for Australians travelling to Iran has been raised to “do not travel”. Health authorities on Saturday confirmed the number of cases of coronavirus in Australia was 25 after a 63-year-old woman returning from Iran became ill.

Citizens advised not to travel

A senior Russian official on Saturday called on citizens of the country to refrain from non-essential travel abroad over fears about the growing number of coronavirus cases internationally.

Despite sharing one of the world’s longest borders with China, where the first coronavirus cases were recorded last year, Russia has relatively few confirmed cases of the illness on its territory.

Three Russian nationals are receiving treatment in Russia after they contracted the virus on a cruise ship in Japan, the authorities have said. Two Chinese nationals were earlier taken to hospital in Russia with the virus but have since recovered.

Russia has quarantined hundreds of people to prevent the spread of the epidemic, and authorities in Moscow are carrying out raids on potential carriers of the virus and using facial recognition technology to enforce quarantine measures.

Meanwhile, Kuwait called on its citizens to avoid travelling over concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, a health ministry official said at a media conference on Saturday. The Gulf state has not registered any new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, she said. The total number of people infected with the disease in Kuwait is 45, while no one has died, the health ministry said on Friday.– Reuters and PA