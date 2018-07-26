Conor McGregor due in New York court over bus incident

UFC fighter Conor McGregor is due in court on Thursday in New York, over an April incident that left two opponents injured after McGregor and his fellow fighter Cian Cowley hurled objects at a bus in Brooklyn.

There is speculation that lawyers for Mr McGregor are close to reaching a plea deal with prosecutors, a development that would see the Dublin native avoid jail.

Mr Mc Gregor has been free to leave the US on bail since the incident on April 5th. He attended the World Cup Final in Moscow 12 days ago, on the invitation of Russian president Vladimir Putin, according to post on his social media accounts.

“This man is one of the greatest leaders of our time and I was honoured to attend such a landmark event alongside him,” he said, posting a picture of himself and Mr Putin, a day before the Russian leader met US President Donald Trump in Helsinki.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and MMA fighter Conor McGregor at the World Cup final in Moscow. Photograph: Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin.

Today will be Mr McGregor’s third court appearance since the April incident.

At a brief court hearing last month, assistant attorney general Janet Gleeson said that plea discussions were taking place, and the case had not been brought before a Grand Jury.

Following that court appearance, Mr McGregor said in a statement outside the court: “I regret my actions that led me here today. I understand the seriousness of this matter and I am hopeful that it gets resolved soon. Thank you very much”.

Mr McGregor (30) and fellow MMA fighter Cian Cowley (25) turned themselves into police after the incident at the Barclays Centre in April and appeared in court the following day after spending the night in jail.

Mr McGregor was charged with assault, criminal mischief, reckless endangerment and menacing during his first court appearance. He was released on bail of $50,000.

Footage of his attack on a bus was captured on mobile phones and widely shared on social media. The footage showed Mr McGregor attacking a bus after a media event at the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn.

Two UFC fighters, Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg, were injured by flying glass during the attack and were forced to pull out of a UFC 223 event the following weekend.

Mr McGregor’s manager Audie Attar told US media after Mr McGregor’s last court appearance that he expected the case to be wrapped up on July 26th.

“Today we’re focused on court, we’re not going to focus on any future plans until we handle this matter and right now we’re in good negotiations with the District Attorney so we’re going to focus on the future later,” he told news website MMA Fighting.