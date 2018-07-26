Conor McGregor avoids jail after US assault case plea bargain

UFC fighter Conor McGregor has struck a plea bargain with prosecutors in New York in a development that ensures that the Dublin native will not serve time in jail over an incident last April which left two opponents injured.

Mr McGregor has been ordered to do five days of community service and to complete an anger management programme for one to three days, a court in New York was told on Thursday.

Mr McGregor arrived at the courthouse shortly after 2pm Irish time for the hearing into the April 5th incident that left two opponents injured after Mr McGregor and his fellow fighter Cian Cowley hurled objects at a bus in Brooklyn.

Mr McGregor was ordered to stay away from three individuals - Raymond Borg, Michael Chiesa and Jason Leadbeater - until July 25th 2020.

“If you violate this order you will be arrested for criminal contempt,” Judge Rodriguez said.

The court heard that Mr McGregor had paid restitution for the damage he had caused to the bus.

Speaking outside the court, Mr McGregor’s lawyer Bruce Mafeo said the outcome would have no impact on his client’s immigration status and that the time and date of the community service would be decided by the district attorney office.

He also said Mr McGregor had got the same outcome as if he had been a non-celebrity.

Before leaving court in a black SUV, Mr McGregor thanked the District attorney and judge for allowing him to “move forward”. He also thanked his fans, family and friends for their support.

Mr McGregor had been free to leave the US on bail since the incident on April 5th. He attended the World Cup Final in Moscow 12 days ago, on the invitation of Russian president Vladimir Putin, according to post on his social media accounts.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and MMA fighter Conor McGregor at the World Cup final in Moscow. Photograph: Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin.

“This man is one of the greatest leaders of our time and I was honoured to attend such a landmark event alongside him,” he said, posting a picture of himself and Mr Putin, a day before the Russian leader met US President Donald Trump in Helsinki.

Earlier hearing

Thursday was Mr McGregor’s third court appearance since the April incident.

At a brief court hearing last month, assistant attorney general Janet Gleeson said that plea discussions were taking place, and the case had not been brought before a Grand Jury.

Following that court appearance, Mr McGregor said in a statement outside the court: “I regret my actions that led me here today. I understand the seriousness of this matter and I am hopeful that it gets resolved soon. Thank you very much”.

Mr McGregor (30) and fellow MMA fighter Cian Cowley (25) turned themselves into police after the incident at the Barclays Centre in April and appeared in court the following day after spending the night in jail.

Mr McGregor was charged with assault, criminal mischief, reckless endangerment and menacing during his first court appearance. He was released on bail of $50,000.

Footage of his attack on a bus was captured on mobile phones and widely shared on social media. The footage showed Mr McGregor attacking a bus after a media event at the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn.

Two UFC fighters, Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg, were injured by flying glass during the attack and were forced to pull out of a UFC 223 event the following weekend.