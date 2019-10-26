California wildfires: Fires and smoke turn LA into deadly paradise

The Los Angeles weather forecast has been consistent this week: sunny, hot and potentially deadly.

Los Angeles is known around the world as a beachy paradise, with palm trees lining the streets and perpetually pleasant weather.

But the climate crisis has increasingly turned some days into a special kind of hell. For the county’s 10 million residents, the month of October, when blistering heat and dangerous winds combine to make the threat of catastrophic fires a daily reality, has become particularly worrisome.

Across southern California this week, residents were coping with what scientists and government officials say is the “new normal” in autumn: debilitating heat, an endless fire season, mandatory mass evacuations and forced power shutdowns to prevent new blazes.

A heatwave this week turned the city of Anaheim, home to Disneyland, into the hottest place in the United States.

A home burns in wildfires in Santa Clarita, California. Fast-growing fires across California have forced thousands of people to evacuate. Photograph: AP

The Tick fire forced 50,000 people to flee their homes, many in the middle of the night. And with strong winds and temperatures nearing (38 degrees, authorities are bracing for continued fire hazards heading into the weekend. The utility company Southern California Edison proactively shut off power to more than 24,000 customers in five counties on Thursday and could cut power to more over the weekend.

Earlier this month, the Sandalwood fire destroyed a mobile home community 100kms east of LA, killing an 89-year-old woman. The Saddleridge fire north of the city burned nearly 9,000 acres, forced 100,000 people to evacuate, destroyed dozens of homes, and blanketed the city with dirty and dangerous levels of smoke.

And a separate brush fire in Pacific Palisades threatened multimillion-dollar homes near the beach.

“My dad has a horrible cough, my mom has eye problems, we all have damage to our respiratory systems,” said Maddhi Jayagoda, whose family survived the Holy fire in southern California last year.

The extreme conditions of the past weeks have given the 25-year-old flashbacks to fleeing flames. But her typical remedy to anxiety is often not an option - she can’t go on a run when air is so toxic, it hurts to breathe.

California Govenor Gavin Newsom (white shirt) tours a home destroyed by the Kincade fire on Friday. Photograph: AP

“We don’t have anywhere else we can go,” said Jayagoda, who works at an ad agency in West Hollywood. “I feel like we’re just stuck having to deal with this.”

The hazards are on track to get much worse.

Los Angeles has long been notorious as one of the worst cities for pollution, smog, and traffic, though the state as a whole has made progress in recent years in reducing emissions.

But the crisis of wildfires, which release large amounts of carbon dioxide into the air, has dramatically derailed that progress.

A plane drops fire retardant ahead of the Kincade Fire, in the Geysers, a geothermal field in California on Friday. Photograph: The New York Times

The Golden State suffered its most destructive year of wildfires in 2018, when more than 1.8m acres burned, 17,000 homes and 700 businesses were destroyed, and more than 100 people died.

“We’re expecting to see more and bigger wildfires if the climate continues in its current path,” said Yifang Zhu, environmental health sciences professor at the University of California, Los Angeles. The climate crisis has created conditions across the American west more favorable for wildfires, including drier and warmer forests.

“Now we can have wildfires anytime of year,” said Ed Avol, clinical medicine professor and air pollution expert at the University of Southern California. “They seem to be longer, more serious and more persistent. This is becoming a regular way of life for us.”

In addition, the expansion of housing in and around high-risk areas in southern California has escalated the risks of fires and put more people potentially in harm’s way.

The long-term health effects of fire exposure are uncertain, Mr Avol said.

But it is clear that this new norm of heat and bad air looks dramatically different for different populations, in a region plagued by extreme income inequality, poverty, and health disparities.

While wealthier neighborhoods and coastal areas tend to enjoy more shade, air conditioning and breezes, inland suburbs regularly overheat and expose lower-income residents to extreme temperatures indoors and outside. - Guardian