Bronx apartment fire kills 12, injures several others

Twelve people were killed, including an infant, and four were critically injured on Thursday in a fire that swept through several floors of an apartment building in the New York City borough of the Bronx, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

The blaze started on the first floor of the brick building and quickly spread upstairs, city Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro told reporters at a news conference with the mayor. The cause was under investigation.

Mr de Blasio said the death toll ranked as “one of the worst losses of life to a fire in many, many years” in the city.

Four people were in hospital in critical condition “fighting for their lives,” the mayor said.

Authorities said firefighters rescued 12 people from the building.

“People died on various floors of the apartment, ranging in age from 1 to over 50,” Mr Nigro told reporters. “In a department that is surely no stranger to tragedy, we’re shocked by the lives lost.”

Members of the Fire Department of the City of New York work at the scene of a fire at an apartment building in the Bronx. Photograph: Alba Vigaray/EPA

Two of the dead were found in a bathtub, according to cable news station NY1.

“Hold your families close and keep those families here in the Bronx in your prayers,” Mr de Blasio said in a message to New Yorkers.

The blaze started shortly before 7pm in the Belmont section of the Bronx, a primarily residential neighbourhood known as the “Little Italy” of the borough, adjacent to the Bronx Zoo and Fordham University.

New York is going through a bitter cold snap with low temperatures and high winds, which according to one media account, stoked flames inside the building as residents flung open doors and windows.

Wherever fire hoses sprayed, the ground was covered with sheets of ice, according to an NY1 reporter.

No heavy damage to the exterior of the building was visible in news footage and photographs.

The New York City Fire Department said more than 160 firefighters responded to the four-alarm blaze.

The building, constructed of plaster and brick, was built in 1916 and had more than 20 units, according to property records.

City records appeared to indicate that as of Thursday, the building had six open violations, including one for a defective smoke detector on the first floor. That was the floor where the fire began, Mr Nigro said.

The number of civilian fire fatalities in New York City last year dropped to 48, the fewest in the 100 years since record-keeping began, the fire department said on its website. Data on 2017 fire fatalities was not immediately available.