Britain’s Prince Andrew to step down from public duties

Britain’s Prince Andrew said on Wednesday he has asked to step down from public duties for the forseeable future after being engulfed in a growing scandal involving disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

“Of course, I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required,” said the royal in a statement issued by Buckingham Palace.

In comments broadcast last Friday during an interview with the BBC Newsnight programme the prince said that he had no recollection of ever meeting an American woman who alleges she was forced to have sex with him when she was underage.

He also said he had “let the side down” by staying with Epstein after Epstein’s conviction for paying a teenage girl for sex.

‘Sex slave’

One of Epstein’s accusers Virginia Giuffre, then Roberts, has said she was forced to have sex with Andrew in London, New York and on a private Caribbean island between 1999 and 2002, when she says Epstein kept her as a “sex slave”.

During the BBC Newsnight interview the prince was asked about the claim by Ms Giuffre that she had sex with him in a house in London.

“I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever,” replied Andrew. – Reuters