Brett Kavanaugh confirmed to US supreme court amid protests

A deeply divided US Senate on Saturday confirmed Brett Kavanaugh to the supreme court, as Republicans dismissed sexual assault accusations against the conservative judge and delivered a major victory to president Donald Trump.

By a vote of 50-48, the Senate gave a lifetime job to Mr Kavanaugh (53) after weeks of fierce debate over sexual violence, privilege and alcohol abuse that convulsed the nation just weeks before congressional elections on November 6th.

The Senate vote takes the highest US court down a more conservative path for perhaps a generation and is a bitter blow to Democrats already chafing at Republican control of the White House and both chambers of the US Congress.

Adding to the drama, women protesters in the Senate gallery shouting “Shame on you” briefly interrupted the start of the final confirmation vote on Saturday afternoon local time.

Mr Kavanaugh was to be sworn in later on Saturday by Chief Justice John Roberts and retired associate justice Anthony M Kennedy.

Mr Kavanaugh’s nomination became an intense personal and political drama when university professor Christine Blasey Ford accused him of sexually assaulting her when they were high school students in a wealthy suburb of Washington in 1982.

Two other women accused him in the media of sexual misconduct in the 1980s. Mr Kavanaugh fought back hard, denying the accusations in angry and tearful testimony before the Senate judiciary committee that was viewed live on television by about 20 million people. The allegations also prompted a last-minute FBI inquiry into the judge’s conduct.

Mr Trump stood by Kavanaugh, a federal appeals court judge with a history of advancing Republican causes, and this week mocked Ms Ford’s account of what she says was a drunken attack on her by Mr Kavanaugh when they were teenagers.

Mr Trump, seeking a legacy as the president who put a strongly conservative stamp on the court, said on Saturday before the vote that Mr Kavanaugh would do a “great, great” job there. He later said that “women were outraged at what happened to Brett Kavanaugh, outraged”.

Mr Kavanaugh on Friday won vows of support from two centrist senators, leaving no clear path in the Senate for his opponents to block him from appointment to the highest court in the country.

Amid tighter-than-usual security, hundreds of protesters against Mr Kavanaugh assembled on the grounds of the Capitol and at the supreme court on Saturday. They chanted “Vote them out! Vote them out!” and carried signs, one of which said: “I am a survivor, not a troublemaker!”

Demonstrators outside the supreme court building in Washington, DC, US. Photograph: Erin Schaff/The New York Times

A townhouse near the Washington residence of Republican senator Susan Collins flew the flag of her home state Maine upside down to protest her backing of Mr Kavanaugh.

As the day wore on, protesters in front of the supreme court pushed past security barriers and went to the east front of the US Capitol, where several dozen climbed exterior stairs, only to be removed by police.

Divisive cases

The Senate approving Mr Kavanaugh is a bitter outcome for Democrats who could not get their own liberal nominee confirmed due to Republican delaying tactics in 2016.

With divisive cases on abortion rights, immigration, trans rights and business regulation headed for the court, Mr Kavanaugh likely would give conservatives the upper hand.

His confirmation would also allow Mr Trump to hit the campaign trail ahead of the November 6th elections bragging that he has kept his 2016 promise to mould a more conservative American judiciary.

Demonstrators are arrested on the steps of the US Capitol as they protest against the appointment of supreme court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in Washington, DC, US. Photograph: Jose Luis Magana/AFP/Getty Images

Capping a tense day on Friday, Ms Collins declared on the Senate floor: “I will vote to confirm Judge Kavanaugh.”

She praised his judicial record and argued there was no corroboration of a sexual assault accusation made against him by Ms Ford.

Moments after Ms Collins pledged to back Mr Kavanaugh, Democratic senator Joe Manchin, who is in a tough race for re-election in West Virginia, where Mr Trump is popular, also declared his support, leaving little doubt of a Republican victory.

Senators then endured a rare all-night session to satisfy the requirement of 30 hours of debate following Friday’s test vote.

As the debate entered its final hours, the divisions between Republicans and Democrats festered.

Republican senator Deb Fischer described Mr Kavanaugh as “one of the most thoughtful, preeminent judges in our nation”.

The sexual assault allegations, Ms Fischer said, led the Senate confirmation process into “a shameful spectacle and a disservice to everyone involved”, adding that there was no evidence Mr Kavanaugh was the perpetrator.

Democratic senator Edward Markey countered, saying Mr Kavanaugh has been a “rubber stamp for a far-right-wing agenda”. Referring to the judge’s sworn response to Ms Ford’s testimony, Mr Markey said: “We heard anger. We heard belligerence. We heard evasiveness. We heard disrespect.”

Demonstrators opposed to supreme court nominee Brett Kavanaugh protest at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. Photograph: Aaron P. Bernstein/Bloomberg

Senate Republicans, except for Lisa Murkowski, stood by Mr Kavanaugh in a move that could resonate, particularly with women voters, in the midterm elections to determine control of the Senate and House of Representatives.

Even before the sexual assault charges surfaced, Democrats in the Republican-controlled Senate were fighting hard to stop Mr Kavanaugh’s confirmation, saying his conservative judicial philosophy could result in rolling back abortion rights, gay rights and protections for immigrants. They also challenged the veracity of some of his judiciary committee testimony. – Reuters