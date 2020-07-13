Body found at lake in search for missing ‘Glee’ actor Naya Rivera

A body has been found at the site where authorities were searching for missing Glee actor Naya Rivera, the Ventura, California, County Sheriff’s office said on Twitter on Monday.

Authorities said last week that they had presumed Rivera had drowned after renting a boat on Lake Piru near Los Angeles with her four-year-old son, Josey, who was found unharmed.

Rivera’s son, discovered alone and sleeping in a drifting boat on Wednesday, told authorities he and his mother had both gone swimming but his mother never returned. Lake Piru is a recreational reservoir about 50 miles north of downtown Los Angeles.

The sheriff’s office said it would hold a news conference on Monday afternoon.

Glee, a television musical drama about a high school choir, was one of the biggest pop culture hits 10 years ago but has seen its share of tragedy.

Actor Cory Monteith, who played football player Finn, died of a drug overdose in 2013, and Mark Salling, who played Puck, took his own life in 2018 after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography. – Reuters