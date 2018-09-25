Bill Cosby receives prison sentence for sexual assault

Comedian Bill Cosby has been sentenced to three to 10 years in US prison for committing sexual assault in 2004.

Mr Cosby was declared a “sexually violent predator” under Pennsylvania law on Tuesday ahead of his sentencing for the drugging and sexual assault of Andrea Constand, a former Temple University administrator.

The decision by Judge Steven O’Neill of Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas to designate Cosby a predator means the once-beloved star will have to undergo monthly counselling and register as a sex offender with police for the rest of his life. Neighbours and schools will be notified of his address and crimes.

Cosby then spoke with prosecutors as they laid out some of the terms, including the requirement that he must notify Ms Constand of his address and other information.

“I have to?” Cosby asked. He was told Ms Constand would be notified by a party designated by him, not him personally.

“Good!” Cosby said.

Cosby’s lawyers have already said they plan to appeal his conviction, and he has denied any wrongdoing. Asked if he wanted to address the court with a statement before sentencing, Cosby declined through his lawyers.

Prosecutors have asked that Cosby, who was found guilty in April, be sentenced to the maximum sentence of between five and 10 years in prison. He is the first celebrity to be convicted since the emergence last year of the #MeToo movement, the national reckoning with sexual misconduct that has damaged the careers of powerful men in entertainment, politics and other fields.

Cosby cemented his family-friendly reputation playing Dr Cliff Huxtable in the 1980s sitcom “The Cosby Show.”

That has since been eclipsed by his conviction. More than 50 other women also have accused him of sexual abuse going back decades, with most claims too old to prosecute. The Constand case is the only allegation that has resulted in a conviction.

In a written victim-impact statement given to the court on Monday, Ms Constand said the attack had turned her into a woman who was “stuck in a holding pattern for most of her adult life, unable to heal fully or to move forward”.

“Bill Cosby took my beautiful, healthy young spirit and crushed it,” she wrote.– Reuters