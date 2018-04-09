Bill Cosby back in court for retrial on sexual assault charges

Comedian Bill Cosby returns to a Pennsylvania court on Monday for the start of his retrial on charges of sexually assaulting a one-time friend who had thought of him as a mentor, almost a year after a jury reached a deadlock in the case.

Mr Cosby’s defence team and prosecutors are expected to make their opening arguments on the first day of what is expected to be a one-month trial in Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. A seven-man, five-woman jury was selected last week.

In June, the first jury came to a unanimous verdict on charges that Mr Cosby drugged and assaulted Andrea Constand (44) at his home outside Philadelphia in 2004. Judge Steven O’Neill declared a mistrial.

The retrial of the man once known as “America’s Dad” will unfold against the backdrop of the national #MeToo movement highlighting sexual assault and misconduct in Hollywood.

Mr Cosby (80) best known as the benign patriarch on The Cosby Show, is accused of attacking Ms Constand a former administrator at Temple University, Mr Cosby’s alma mater. If convicted of the most serious charge of aggravated indecent assault, he could face up to 10 years in prison.

Ms Constand is one of more than 50 women who have accused him of sexual assaults, some dating back decades.

The defence team, headed by Tom Mesereau, best known for successfully defending singer Michael Jackson at his 2005 child molestation trial, has said that Mr Cosby denies all allegations and any sexual encounters were consensual.

The court is likely to hear much of the same evidence as in the first trial, where Ms Constand testified that Mr Cosby gave her pills that rendered her powerless to stop him from touching her.

But each side comes to the second trial with fresh ammunition after a series of pretrial rulings by the judge.

Mr O’Neill granted a prosecution request to allow testimony by five other women who accuse Mr Cosby of sexual assault in order to show he engaged in a pattern of behaviour, using a particular modus operandi. At the first trial, he allowed prosecutors to call only one other accuser.

And he granted a defence request to allow testimony from a woman who claims Ms Constand mused aloud about falsely accusing a famous man to get money. The judge barred her at the first trial.

A protester is escorted out by the the police after breaking through the barriers, as actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives for the first day of his sexual assault retrial. Photograph: Jessica Kourkounis/Reuters

Before Mr Cosby was taken into court, a protester charged at him, jumping over a barricade before being intercepted by sheriff’s deputies.

Mr Cosby seemed startled by the commotion as protesters chanted at him, but was not touched and is uninjured.

The protester, who was topless, had Women’s Lives Matter written in red ink on her chest and stomach.

She was led away in handcuffs and taken into custody. – Reuters/AP