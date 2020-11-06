Biden chips away at Trump’s early leads in Georgia and Pennsylvania

Democrat Joe Biden gained ground in Pennsylvania, Nevada and Georgia on Thursday as the slow-moving vote count in the US presidential election moved him closer to defeating US president Donald Trump.

Late on Thursday night, Mr Trump doubled down on his claims that the election process was fraudulent as Mr Biden appeared to be in touching distance of winning the electoral college.

The US president escalated allegations that Democrats were trying to “steal” the election, telling reporters that the ballot-counting process was unfair and corrupt, having made similar allegations late on election night.

Speaking at a press conference in the White House, the president alleged: “If you count the legal votes, I easily win, if you count the illegal votes they can try and steal the election from us.”

Denouncing mail-in ballots , which have been used by millions of Americans in this election, as “corrupt” he said that the voting apparatus of the states where counts are continuing “are run by Democrats”.

“We were winning,” he said, “and our numbers started miraculously getting whittled away in secret.”

As expected, Mr Biden’s lead increased when mail-in ballots began to be counted in recent days, while Mr Trump performed better with in-person election-day voting.

Arguing that he “decisively” won many critical states like Florida and Iowa, Mr Trump said that pollsters got it “knowingly wrong,” creating the illusion of momentum for Mr Biden.

“We think we will win the election very easily. We think there’s going to be so much litigation,” he said, predicting that the election will end up in the Supreme Court.

“We can’t have an election stolen like this,” he said. “It’s not a question of who wins, Republican, Democrats, Joe myself. We can’t let this happen to our country.”

He said: “There have been a lot of shenanigans and we can’t let that stand in our country.”

The president did not back up his claims with any details or evidence, and state and federal officials have not reported any instances of widespread voter fraud.

Mr Biden, who also expanded his lead in Nevada, expressed confidence in brief remarks on Thursday. “We have no doubt, when the count is finished, Senator Harris and I will be declared the winners,” he said at an appearance in the late afternoon, referring to running mate Kamala Harris.

The Washington Post reported that the secret service was ramping up protection for Mr Biden ahead of a possible victory speech as early as Friday.

‘Insane’

Some Republicans broke with the US president’s allegations of fraud. Representative Adam Kinzinger, a Republican from Illinois, tweeted that the president’s claims of fraud were “getting insane”. If Mr Trump had “legit” concerns about fraud they needed to be based on evidence and taken to court, Mr Kinzinger said, adding: “STOP Spreading debunked misinformation.”

On Wednesday he had commented more forcefully on Mr Trump’s claim Democrats were trying to “steal” the election, tweeting: “Stop. Full stop.”

“The votes will be counted and you will either win or lose,” Mr Kinzinger told Mr Trump. “And America will accept that. Patience is a virtue.”

Maryland’s Republican governor Larry Hogan, a potential 2024 presidential hopeful who has often criticised Mr Trump, said unequivocally: “There is no defense for the President’s comments tonight undermining our Democratic process. America is counting the votes, and we must respect the results as we always have before.”

Mr Hogan tweeted: “No election or person is more important than our Democracy.”

Other criticism, though less direct, came from members of Congress. Senator Marco Rubio, a Florida Republican who spoke at a recent Trump campaign rally, said in a tweet that if any candidate believes “a state is violating election laws they have a right to challenge it in court and produce evidence in support of their claims”.

Mr Rubio said earlier: “Taking days to count legally cast votes is NOT fraud. And court challenges to votes cast after the legal voting deadline is NOT suppression.”

Retired Republican senator Jeff Flake of Arizona, was more direct: “No Republican should be okay with the President’s statements just now. Unacceptable. Period.”

He added: “Fellow Republicans, don’t wait until the election is called to defend our elections and our democratic institutions. The time is now.”

Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, a Trump ally who is an analyst for ABC News, said there was no basis for Mr Trump’s argument. Christie called Mr Trump’s attack on the integrity of the election “a bad strategic decision” and “a bad political decision, and it’s not the kind of decision you would expect someone to make ... who holds the position he holds”.

Meanwhile in Arizona, one of five US battleground states where votes were still being counted in the too-close-to-call race, Trump supporters massed outside the Maricopa County Elections Department in Phoenix.

Protests have been scattered, small and largely peaceful since Americans went to the polls on Tuesday.

Facebook Inc said it had taken down a rapidly growing group the social media site said pro-Trump activists had posted with violent rhetoric calling for “boots on the ground” to protect the integrity of the election.

Biden supporters have adopted the slogan “count every vote,” saying a complete and accurate tabulation in the remaining battleground states would show the former vice president had won the 270 electoral votes needed to win.

While Mr Biden was close Thursday to the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House, it was unclear when a national winner would be determined after a long, bitter campaign dominated by the coronavirus pandemic and its effects on Americans and the national economy.- Additional reporting: Agencies