Biden campaign says Democrat is ‘on track to win’ US presidential election

Both US president Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden’s campaigns have said they are confident of winning the presidency as the US election result remains too close to call and the race boils down to key battleground states.

Mr Biden’s campaign said the Democratic candidate was “on track to win this election and he will be the next president of the United States”.

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien told reporters : “We are confident in our pathway, we are confident in our math” .

“When we look at the states still on the board, we project confidence, because of the math that is still in front of us.”

The remarks come as the result is on a knife-edge with Mr Biden on 224 electoral college votes and Mr Trump on 213 with key counts continuing, despite Trump prematurely declaring himself the winner.

While Mr Trump has won the vital states of Florida. Ohio and Texas both men are dozens of votes shy of the 270 needed to win. Mr Biden has edged ahead with narrow leads in Wisconsin, Michigan, Nevada and Arizona counts.

Mr Biden’s campaign chief Jen O’Malley Dillon said: “We believe we are on a clear path to victory. By this afternoon we expect that the vice president will have leads in states that put him over 270 electoral votes.

“Today the vice president will garner more votes than any presidential candidate in history and we are still counting.”

Although the outcome of the election remains too close to call, Mr Trump has declared himself the winner and claimed that a fraud was taking place.

In a statement to supporters in the White House, Mr Trump said he would be going to the US supreme court. “We want all voting to stop,” he said.

Mr Trump said he had won in states such as Texas, Florida, Ohio and Georgia and was well ahead in states such as Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

“And all of a sudden everything just stopped, this is a fraud on the American public,” he said. “We were getting ready to win this election, frankly we did win this election.”

We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

Keep the faith, guys. We’re gonna win this. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 4, 2020

Later he tweeted: “Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled. Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted. VERY STRANGE, and the “pollsters” got it completely & historically wrong!”

In particular the campaign is predicting that Trump will win Pennsylvania by 40,000 votes. “There are a number of pro-Trump counties with a lot of ballots still to be counted,” he said, including 54,000 in Cumberland County and 28,000 ballots in Luzerne County.

Campaign advisor Jason Miller predicts that Trump will win Georgia. He also alleges unspecified “corruption” in Nevada where voting will not resume until tomorrow. Ahead of an expected result in Arizona today, where Biden has been consistently leading since last night, he said: “we believe anyone who has called Arizona is plain wrong. They don’t understand the dynamic that our people vote on election today.”

Earlier , Mr Biden said he was optimistic about the result of the election and urged his supporters to stay patient.

“We believe we’ve won Arizona, we’ve just called it for Minnesota and we’re still in the game in Michigan,” he said as focus shifted to key battleground states. “We feel good about Wisconsin and Michigan and we’re gonna win Pennsylvania.”

A predicted Democratic landslide failed to materialise but Mr Biden said “we’re feeling good about where we are”.

However, Mr Trump appears to be on course for a strong performance in a series of states that are essential to his re-election efforts.

In Michigan, Reuters reported Mr Trump had 49.1 per cent of votes and Mr Biden 49.2 per cent, with 89 per cent of expected votes tallied, according to polling company Edison Research.

Democrats’ hopes of flipping so-called “sunbelt” states such as Georgia and Texas, which have seen huge demographic changes in recent years, seemed to be thwarted.

The swing-state of North Carolina remains too close to call but the Republican candidate is leading with most votes counted.

In a boost for Democrats, Mr Biden appears to have won the southern state of Arizona. The state has not backed a Democratic president since Bill Clinton in 1996.

Mr Trump overtook his Democratic opponent in Ohio and Georgia – Republican-leaning states that voted for Donald Trump in 2016 – but it remains all to play for in the trio of rust-belt states of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

Georgia, with its rapidly expanding suburbs, had been considered a new test of Mr Biden’s claim he can expand Hillary Clinton’s 2016 map.

Mr Trump’s victory in the mid-western states secured him the White House four years ago, as he flipped states that had traditionally voted Democrat. Counting is continuing in all three, and Pennsylvania will continue to accept late-arriving absentee ballots until Friday.

Texas and Florida

Texas’s 38-vote electoral college prize will remain in Republican hands despite Democratic hopes of winning the state for the first time since 1976.

Mr Trump is also on course for victory in Florida with its 29 electoral college votes. The Biden campaign had sent former president Barack Obama to Miami on the eve of the election to try to rally supporters

One thing is clear: The turnout in this election will be historic with the final numbers on track to be enormous.

According to the United States Election Project, votes this year have already exceeded 2016 votes in Colorado, Hawaii, Montana, Oregon, Texas and Washington state. By the end of the night, the same could easily be true in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina and Utah, all of which had reported more than 90 per cent of their 2016 totals by earlier Tuesday.

Democratic officials in Pennsylvania said they felt particularly bullish about turnout in Philadelphia. With just under 400,000 mail ballots cast and lines at hundreds of polling places around the city starting at 6.30am local time, one Democratic official said he thought the turnout could surge past levels seen in

– Additional reporting New York Times/Guardian