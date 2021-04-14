Biden announces plan to withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan by September 11th

US president Joe Biden has announced a plan to withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan by September 11th.

In an address on Wednesday, the US president said that, after 20 years, it is time to end “America’s longest war” and it is time for American troops to “come home”.

Mr Biden said the process of withdrawing the troops would begin on May 1st, and would be complete by the time the US marks the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks on September 11th, 2001.

The president said that “our reasons for staying in Afghanistan have become increasingly unclear”.

However, he said that the US withdrawal will be done safely and in co-ordination with allies.

Mr Biden said the US must focus on terrorist threats that have emerged elsewhere, as well as an assertive China.

