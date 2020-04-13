Bernie Sanders endorses Joe Biden's presidential campaign

Vermont senator Bernie Sanders has endorsed Joe Biden’s bid for US president, giving the presumptive Democratic nominee a quick and enthusiastic backing that could help heal the factional divisions that plagued the primary season.

Mr Sanders, a former presidential candidate, announced his endorsement on Monday in a live-streamed statement with Mr Biden, who is now the Democratic party’s presumptive presidential nominee to take on Donald Trump in November.

“We have to make Trump a one-term president and we need you in the White House,” Mr Sanders said.

Mr Sanders, a self-described Democratic socialist, ended his own presidential campaign last week, but at the time stopped short of endorsing Mr Biden, saying he would stay on the ballot in remaining primary states to amass “as many delegates as possible at the Democratic convention” to “exert significant influence over the party platform”.

In 2016, Mr Sanders waited until the eve of the Democratic convention to formally endorse Hillary Clinton for the presidency, a move that some Clinton backers believed hurt the former secretary of state going into her contest with Mr Trump. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2020