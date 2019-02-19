Bernie Sanders announces White House bid labelling Trump ‘racist, sexist, homophobe’

Bernie Sanders, the 77-year-old senator from Vermont, has announced he is running for U president for a second time, entering a crowded field of candidates vying for the Democratic Party nomination to take on President Donald Trump in 2020.

Mr Sanders, who challenged Hillary Clinton for the party’s nomination in 2016, announced the decision on Tuesday, claiming that his policies were now supported “by a majority of Americans”.

“Three years ago, during our 2016 campaign, when we brought forth our progressive agenda we were told that our ideas were ‘radical’ and ‘extreme,’” he said in an email to supporters.

“Well, three years have come and gone. And, as result of millions of Americans standing up and fighting back, all of these policies and more are now supported by a majority of Americans.”

Mr Sanders cited healthcare, climate change, student debt and gun crime as the issues motivating him.

He said his campaign was “not only about defeating Donald Trump, the most dangerous president in modern American history. It is not only about winning the Democratic nomination and the general election.”

“Our campaign is about transforming our country and creating a government based on the principles of economic, social, racial and environmental justice,” he said.

I'm running for president. I am asking you to join me today as part of an unprecedented and historic grassroots campaign that will begin with at least 1 million people from across the country. Say you're in: https://t.co/KOTx0WZqRf pic.twitter.com/T1TLH0rm26 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) February 19, 2019

Mr Sanders hit out at the president as a “pathological liar, a fraud, a racist, a sexist, a xenophobe and someone who is undermining American democracy as he leads us in an authoritarian direction”.

In an interview with Vermont Public Radio, where he first announced his bid, Mr Sanders also called Mr Trump “a homophobe” and “somebody who is gaining cheap political points by trying to pick on minorities, often undocumented immigrants.”

Six candidates

Mr Sanders is the sixth member of the US Senate to date to announce a bid for the Democratic nomination next year. Corey Booker from New Jersey, first-term senator Kamala Harris, Kirsten Gillibrand, Minnesotan senator Amy Klobucher and Elizabeth Warren, a candidate who shares similar policy positions to Mr Sanders, have all launched campaigns.

Mr Sanders announced his candidacy at the time when the socialist wing of the Democratic Party appears to be on the ascendant, with figures like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a new congresswoman from New York, embracing left-wing policies that have been supported by many in the party.

But his decision to run may spark fears of a return to the divisions that characterised the 2016 Democratic primary campaign.

Mrs Clinton, who ultimately lost the presidential race to Mr Trump in November 2016, laid much of the blame for her defeat at Mr Sanders’s feet.

In her post-election book What Happened , Mrs Clinton said that his attacks on her during the primary campaign did “lasting damage” and paved the way for Mr Trump’s demonisation of her during the campaign.

Primary reforms

Mr Sanders also sharply criticised at the time the way in which the Democratic Party selected its candidate for president, which in part led to a reform of the Democratic primary nomination process.

But in an interview with Vermont Public Radio on Tuesday morning, Mr Sanders said that this campaign would be very different to the last. “This time there may be 10, 15, 20 candidates so that makes it a very, very different campaign with a different set of challenges.”

The early Democratic primaries to choose the party’s nominee for 2020 are still a year away, with Iowa due to hold its caucus in early February 2020.

Several other potential candidates are expected to launch bids before then, with speculation surrounding former vice-president Joe Biden and former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke. Both candidates are likely to tread more centrist ground in a bid to win over swing Republican voters.