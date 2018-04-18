Barbara Bush, former first lady, dies aged 92

The former US first lady Barbara Bush has died at the age of 92, a family spokesman has said.

Mrs Bush had been in failing health in recent days - she was reportedly suffering from congestive heart failure. A family spokesman, Jim McGrath, said in a statement on Sunday: “Following a recent series of hospitalizations, and after consulting her family and doctors, Mrs Bush has decided not to seek additional medical treatment and will instead focus on comfort care.”

Mrs Bush was one of two women in American history to be both the wife and the mother of US presidents. The other was Abigail Adams, wife of John Adams and mother of John Quincy Adams. Born in New York in 1925, Barbara Pierce married George HW Bush on 6 January 1945. They had six children including the former president George W Bush and the former Florida governor Jeb Bush. She is also survived by her sons Neil and Marvin and her daughter Doro Bush Koch. Her daughter Robin died at the age of three in 1953.

The Bushes had celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary in January, making them the longest-married couple in presidential history. Photograph: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

As first lady from 1989 to 1993, Bush was an advocate for literacy and started the Barbara Bush Foundation to promote this goal. She drew attention while at the White House for seeking to eschew politics, particularly controversial issues such as abortion. However, she attracted controversy in 2005 in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina when she said: “So many of the people in the arena here, you know, were underprivileged anyway, so this, this is working very well for them,” while meeting with survivors of the natural disaster in Houston.

Mrs Bush took to the campaign trail in 2016 on behalf of her son Jeb. She had previously said in 2013 that although Jeb was “the best qualified”, she thought the country had had “enough Bushes”.

Mrs Bush had been taken to hospital along with her husband in 2017. She also was diagnosed with Graves disease , a thyroid disorder, while serving as first lady. – Guardian