At least three die after human-smuggling boat hits reef near San Diego, authorities say

At least three people died and more than two dozen others were hospitalised after an overcrowded boat being used to smuggle migrants broke apart on a reef off the coast of San Diego on Sunday morning (about 6pm, Irish time), authorities have said.

About 30 people were aboard the 40-foot cabin cruiser when it hit the rocks in rough weather near Point Loma, a peninsula that separates the Pacific Ocean and San Diego Bay, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The shipwreck drew a large-scale search and rescue operation by sea, land and air, with emergency responders racing to save the boat’s passengers from being sucked into a riptide and from hypothermia. The search for additional passengers continued on Sunday afternoon.

The incident provided another reminder of the perils of crossing the United States border by sea, a treacherous journey that migrants have undertaken with greater frequency during the past year, the authorities said.

“The smugglers don’t really care about the people they’re exploiting,” Jeff Stephenson, a Border Patrol supervisory agent in the San Diego sector, said during a news conference. “All they care about is profit. To them, these people are just commodities.”

Information on the nationalities, ages and genders of the boat’s passengers was not immediately available from officials.

The boat’s captain was taken into custody, according to Border Patrol officials, who said that the captain was a “bit out of it” and spoke to agents at the scene. Rick Romero, a lifeguard lieutenant with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, said at the news conference that six people were rescued from the water and one person from the cliffs of Point Loma.

He said that rescuers performed CPR on three people who died, and that many of the passengers were able to swim or walk to shore on their own. Officials described the injuries to the 27 other passengers as wide-ranging and said some had hypothermia.

‘Disintegrated’

“The boat was on the reef bouncing back and forth and then just slowly disintegrated into a bunch of pieces,” Mr Romero said. “So there’s no boat there. It’s all debris.”

Some of the passengers had personal flotation devices, officials said, though it was not immediately clear whether there were enough for all of the passengers and whether they were wearing them.

“The ocean is inherently unsafe,” Mr Stephenson said. “The reality is, crossing the border illegally is unsafe no matter the method, especially at sea, with water temperatures being what they are and, as the lifeguards described, high surf. It’s a very dangerous scenario.”

Since late 2009, authorities in Southern California have caught more than 6,500 people entering US territory by water; about one-fifth of those were apprehended last year. Even without the perils of high-speed interdiction, California’s big surf and cool waters claim lives. Passengers have drowned after leaping from small craft for short swims to shore, including a man whose body washed up in La Jolla in 2017.

On occasion small wooden “panga” type vessels swamp or roll over, pitching people into waves or rip currents, as happened in August when two migrants died at Ocean Beach.

The incident on Sunday took place just three days after the Border Patrol said it had intercepted a panga 11 miles off the coast of Point Loma with 21 people on board. All 21 of that boat’s passengers – 15 men and six women – were Mexican nationals, according to authorities, who said that two smugglers from the vessel would face federal charges. – New York Times