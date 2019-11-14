At least six injured during shooting at school in California

Authorities said at least six people were hurt in a shooting on Thursday morning at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, a city 48km north of Los Angeles.

Los Angeles county fire department spokesman Christopher Thomas told the Associated Press it was not immediately clear if the victims suffered gunshot wounds or other injuries.

The Santa Clarita and Los Angeles county sheriff’s departments described the suspect as “a male Asian suspect [in] black clothing” and said he had not been apprehended.

Saugus High School and other schools in the area including two elementary schools identified as Rosedell and Highland were locked down.

#LASD Shooting at Saugus High School , Please avoid the area. Male Asian suspect black clothing last seen at the location. Deputies on scene and still responding. Avoid the area Further information to follow. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) November 14, 2019

On Twitter, the Santa Clarita sheriff’s department told people to avoid the area and said: “Deputies responded to reports of shots fired.”

The sheriff added: “We have fire on scene and multiple units responding from other sheriff’s stations to assist.”

The Santa Clarita area was recently hit by a serious wildfire.

