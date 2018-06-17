At least one dead and 20 injured in New Jersey incident
Four including boy of 13 in critical condition after incident at Art All Night festival
Police officers inspect the crime scene at the Roebling Market on the morning after a shooting at an all-night art festival left 20 people injured and one suspect dead in Trenton, New Jersey. Photograph: Dominick Reuter/AFP/Getty Images
A shooting incident at an all-night art festival in New Jersey in the US has left one suspect dead and 20 people injured, a local prosecutor said.
Many of the 20 injured were treated for gunshot wounds, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said on Sunday morning.
Four of those, including a 13-year-old boy, were in critical condition.
He said that two suspects opened fire around 2:45am local time during the Art All Night festival in Trenton that showcases local art, music, food and films.
One of the suspects, a 33-year-old man, was killed. Another suspect is in custody.
Authorities say that about 1,000 people were in the area when the shooting started.
Loud popping sounds
Trenton resident Angelo Nicolo told Philadelphia 6ABC-TV that he and his brother were at the event when they heard loud popping sounds.
He said people started running down the street.
“I saw two police officers escort a guy that got shot in the leg. They bandaged him up and whisked him away,” Mr Nicolo said. – Associated Press