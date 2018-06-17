At least one dead and 20 injured in New Jersey incident

A shooting incident at an all-night art festival in New Jersey in the US has left one suspect dead and 20 people injured, a local prosecutor said.

Many of the 20 injured were treated for gunshot wounds, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said on Sunday morning.

Four of those, including a 13-year-old boy, were in critical condition.

He said that two suspects opened fire around 2:45am local time during the Art All Night festival in Trenton that showcases local art, music, food and films.

One of the suspects, a 33-year-old man, was killed. Another suspect is in custody.

A police officer stands in front as other officers inspect the crime scene at the Roebling Market on the morning after a shooting at an all-night art festival left 20 people injured and one suspect dead in Trenton, New Jersey, US. Photograph: Dominick Reuter/AFP/Getty Images

Authorities say that about 1,000 people were in the area when the shooting started.

Loud popping sounds

Trenton resident Angelo Nicolo told Philadelphia 6ABC-TV that he and his brother were at the event when they heard loud popping sounds.

He said people started running down the street.

“I saw two police officers escort a guy that got shot in the leg. They bandaged him up and whisked him away,” Mr Nicolo said. – Associated Press