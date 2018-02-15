At least 17 dead after gun attack at Florida high school

At least 17 people have died after a teenage gunman opened fire in his former high school in southern Florida on Wednesday.

Thousands of students were evacuated from the school after the attack took place, some carried out in stretchers.

The suspect was named as 19 year-old Nikolas Cruz who had previously been expelled from the school.

Police escort a suspect into the Broward Jail after checking him at the hospital following a shooting incident at a Florida High School. Photograph: Reuters

The incident happened at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, a town about 50km north of Fort Lauderdale, shortly before 3pm as the school day was coming to a close. The gunman triggered the fire alarm in the school when he began shooting.

The suspect was found by police at the nearby town Coral Springs. He was taken into custody and transferred to a nearby hospital, before being moved to a police station.

A SWAT truck at the scene of the attack. Photograph: Cristobal Herrera/EPA

Of the 17 victims, 12 died in the school, and two just outside the building, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said. Two further victims died in the hospital, while one person was shot on the street. The victims were both pupils and teachers. At least 14 people were taken to hospital.

My little brother just sent me this video of the swat team evacuating his classroom at stoneman douglas. So scary but glad he's safe. @nbc6 @CBSMiami @NBCNews @wsvn @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/XNTtra221q — Melody (@Melody_Ball) February 14, 2018 #BSO is working a developing incident regarding a report of active shooter located at 5901 Pine Island Rd, Parkland. Here's what we know so far: deputies are responding to reports of a shooting at Stoneman Douglas High. There are reports of victims. PIO will be on scene 3:15pm. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 14, 2018 Avoid the area of Stoneman Douglas HS. #BSO is currently working a developing incident regarding a report of active shooter. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 14, 2018

The suspect “was taken into custody about an hour after he left Stoneman Douglas after he committed this horrific, detestable act,” the sheriff said. He urged the public to be aware of any signs of violence or disturbing pictures on social media. “If you see something, say something,” he said.

An AR-15 style firearm has been seized by police, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is believed to be currently tracing the firearm.

‘No warnings’

Broward County school superintendent Robert Runcie said police had received “no warnings, no threats,” about an imminent attack. “It’s a day that you pray, every day, that we will never have to see. I ask the community for their prayers, their support for these children and their families. We are going to do whatever we can to come together as a community to come through this.”

Scott Israel, Sheriff of Broward County, (L) and Florida Governor Rick Scott speak to the media. Photograph: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is a large school of about 3,000 students.

US president Donald Trump said his thoughts and prayers were with those affected. “My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting,” he tweeted. “No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school.”

Shortly after the attack, Mr Trump and department of homeland security secretary Kirstjen Nielsen spoke by phone to Florida’s governor Rick Scott and to various state and local officials. The president offered federal assistance to the governor, the White House said.

US vice-president Mike Pence thanked the law enforcement and emergency medical professionals who responded to the shooting: “Our hearts break for all the victims and families affected by today’s terrible school shooting in Broward County, FL. These students, teachers, administrators, and families will all remain in our prayers,” he said.

Wednesday’s attack, which took place on St Valentine’s Day, is the fourth fatal gun incident to take place at an American school in 2018. Last month a student at a Kentucky high school shot 16 people, killing two other 15 year-olds.

Last year America witnessed several mass shootings. In October a gunman killed 58 people and injured hundreds more when he opened fire from a Las Vegas hotel, targeting concert-goers.

A month later 26 people were killed in a church in Southern Springs near San Antonio in Texas when a 26 year-old local man opened fire.

“It’s catastrophic. There really are no words,” Mr Israel said as he updated the media on the attack.