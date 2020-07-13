American Actor Kelly Preston dies of breast cancer

American actor Kelly Preston, who appeared in films including Jerry Maguire and Twins, has died aged 57, her husband John Travolta has announced.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer,” Travolta (66) said in a post on Instagram overnight.

“Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while”, he added.

Born Kelly Kamalelehua Smith in Honolulu on October 13th, 1962, she changed her name to Kelly Preston before securing her first film role in the 1985 romcom Mischief and the teen comedy Secret Admirer.

In the next few years Preston starred in films such as SpaceCamp and then Twins with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito.

In Jerry Maguire, she played Tom Cruise’s fiancee Avery Bishop, then co-starred opposite Kevin Costner in For Love of the Game.

Final role

Preston last starred in the 2018 film Gotti, in which she played Victoria Gotti, the wife of Mafia boss John Gotti, who was played by her husband.

Travolta, star of the hit dance movies Saturday Night Fever and Grease, met Preston in 1988 when they appeared together in a film called The Experts. They married on September 5th, 1991, in Paris.

Preston is survived by her husband and their children Ella (20) and Benjamin (9). Their son Jett died aged 16 in January 2009 during a family vacation in the Bahamas.

“I have never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving as you,” her daughter, Ella Bleu Travolta, wrote in a tribute posted on Instagram. - Reuters