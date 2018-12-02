America to hold day of mourning for George HW Bush

US stock markets will close and the United States will hold a national day of mourning on Wednesday as the country remembers former US president George HW Bush, who passed away on Friday evening.

Mr Bush, the 41st president, died at his home in Texas. He was 94.

Speaking in Argentina, where he has been attending the G20 summit, President Donald Trump led tributes to Mr Bush.

“He was a very fine man. I met him on numerous occasions,” he said. “One thing that came through loud and clear – he was very proud of his family and very much loved his family. So he was a terrific guy and he’ll be missed. He led a full life, and a very exemplary life too.”

Mr Trump and his wife Melania will attend the state funeral in Washington National Cathedral on Wednesday.

Former US president George Bush (left) and former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev at the German presidential Bellevue Palace in Berlin in September 1999. German leaders have paid tribute to Mr Bush for his role in the unification of Germany. File photograph: Andreas Altwein/AFP/Getty Images

The former president will lie in state in the US Capitol from Monday until Wednesday, where the public can pay their respects. After the funeral in Washington, his remains will return to Houston, where he will again lie in repose before a second memorial on Thursday.

He will be buried at the George HW Bush presidential library in College Station, Texas. Mr Bush’s wife Barbara and their daughter Robin – who died of leukaemia at the age of three – are also buried there.

Failed on second term

A second World War veteran and former head of the CIA, Mr Bush was president of the United States from 1989 to 1993. Though easily elected in late 1988 after he clinched the Republican nomination – having served as Ronald Reagan’s vice-president – he failed to win a second term, losing to Arkansas governor Bill Clinton in the 1992 election amid an economic slowdown in the US.

President George HW Bush greets American troops in Saudi Arabia weeks before the start of the Persian Gulf war in 1991. File photograph: George Bush Presidential Library/New York Times

His main achievements were in areas of foreign policy. He ordered American military interventions in three countries –Panama, in an attempt to remove dictator Manuel Noriega, who had been indicted in the US on drug charges; Somalia, an intervention he ordered in the final days of his presidency, and Iraq.

The latter, his war on Saddam Hussein over the August 1990 invasion of Kuwait, is the best remembered of these. Mr Bush announced the beginning of Operation Desert Storm in a live address to the nation in 1991. The war finished six weeks later. The president resisted calls to topple Saddam Hussein, though his son George W Bush would again send US troops to the region 12 years later to pursue that task.

The 41st president of the US was also remembered for his role in ushering in stability after the end of the Cold War, and helping to oversee the reunification of Germany.

“George Bush recognised and understood our desire for the unity of Germany,” German chancellor Angela Merkel said at the G20 summit on Saturday. “I mourn George Bush, the 41st president of the United States, as the chancellor of the German Federal Republic but also as a German who, without the results of his policies, would hardly be standing here.”

The US flag above the White House flies at half-mast to honour the passing of former president George HW Bush in Washington, DC. Photograph: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA

The US flag flies at half-mast in front of the Washington Monument and US Capitol in tribute to late former US president George HW Bush. Photograph: Alex Edelman/AFP/Getty Images

Mr Bush spent most of his life after the presidency in Houston, Texas. He remained a much-loved figure and was heavily involved in charity work.

Fighter plane shot down

He returned to the Japanese island where his fighter plane was shot down during the second World War for a CNN documentary broadcast last year. His two comrades died after the plane caught fire over the Pacific, but the then 20-year-old Bush parachuted off and was picked up by a US submarine.

Other former US presidents also paid tribute to Mr Bush. Bill Clinton described his friendship with Mr Bush as “one of the great gifts of my life”, referencing the famous note left by Mr Bush to his successor in the Oval Office.

A visitor signs a guest book as he visits the George HW Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station, Texas, this week. Photograph: Larry W Smith/EPA

“You will be our president when you read this note. I wish you well. I wish your family well. Your success now is our country’s success. I am rooting hard for you,” the outgoing president wrote.