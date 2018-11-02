Actor Alec Baldwin arrested for alleged parking-spot punch

US actor Alec Baldwin has been arrested after allegedly punching a man in the face during a dispute over a parking spot outside his New York City home.

The actor was taken into custody on Friday afternoon in Manhattan’s West Village neighbourhood.

Police say Baldwin (60) claimed he had a family member holding the spot when a man driving a station wagon pulled up and took it.

Officials said the men were arguing and pushing each other before the 60-year-old Baldwin turned violent.

Trump on Alec Baldwin just now: "I wish him luck" pic.twitter.com/FmZDLQPuNJ — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) November 2, 2018

The 49-year-old station wagon driver was taken to a hospital with jaw pain.

It was not immediately clear whether the actor would be charged.

Representatives of Baldwin did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Baldwin has enjoyed a new wave of popularity in the last two years for his impressions of US president Donald Trump on TV sketch series Saturday Night Live, winning an Emmy.

Alec Baldwin impersonating US president Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live in 2017. File photograph: NBC/Getty Images

Asked about Baldwin’s arrest, Mr Trump said: “I wish him luck.”

Baldwin has a history of losing his temper. He denied punching a newspaper photographer in 2012 who was trying to take photos of him with his then fiancee, yoga teacher Hilaria Thomas. Baldwin and Thomas married in 2012 and have four children. – Reuters/Associated Press