US Republicans defending Senate seats in states once considered long shots for Democrats

US Republicans suffered a setback in the battle for Senate control as Democrats picked up a seat in Colorado.

But the Republicans ousted a Democrat in Alabama and well-known Republicans held on in South Carolina and Texas.

Republicans sought to retain their Senate majority against a surge of Democrats challenging US President Donald Trump’s allies across a vast political map. Both parties saw paths to victory.

In Colorado, Republican senator Cory Gardner was among the most endangered senators as the state shifted leftwards in the Trump era. Democrat John Hickenlooper, a former governor, won the seat.

“It’s time for a different approach,” Mr Hickenlooper said in an live video message posted on Facebook.

White House confidant Lindsey Graham survived the fight of his political life in South Carolina against Democrat Jamie Harrison, whose campaign stunned Washington by drawing more than $100 million (€86 million) in small-scale donations. In Texas, senator John Cornyn turned back Democrat MJ Hegar, a former Air Force helicopter pilot, in his hardest-fought election in almost two decades.

Texas and Florida

Republicans also flipped the seat in Alabama that Democrat Doug Jones had won in a special election as former American football coach Tommy Tuberville was elected in the Trump stronghold.

From New England to the Deep South and the Midwest to the Mountain West, Republicans are defending seats in states once considered long shots for Democrats. The Trump administration’s handling of the Covid-19 crisis, its economic fallout and the nation’s uneasy mood all seemed to be on the ballot.

Mr Trump loomed large over the Senate races as did Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. They swooped into key states, including Iowa, Georgia and Michigan, in the final days of the campaigns. Voters ranked the pandemic and the economy as top concerns, according to AP VoteCast, a national survey of the electorate.

Securing the Senate majority will be vital for the winner of the presidency. Senators confirm administration nominees, including the cabinet, and can propel or stall the White House agenda. With Republicans now controlling the chamber, 53-47, three or four seats will determine party control, depending on who wins the presidency because the vice president can break a tie.

Polls closed in key states where some of the nation’s most well-known senators were on the ballot. In Kentucky, Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell fended off Democrat Amy McGrath, a former fighter pilot in a costly campaign, but he acknowledged his Republican colleagues face tougher races.

Mr McConnell said: “We don’t know which party will control the Senate. But some things are certain already. We know grave challenges will remain before us, challenges that could not care less about our political polarisation. We know our next president will need to unite the country, even as we all continue to bring different ideas and commitments to the table.”

In Georgia, two Senate seats were being contested. They could easily be pushed to a January 5th run-off if no candidate reaches the 50 pr cent threshold to win.

The Senate will welcome some newcomers as others retire. In Tennessee, Republican Bill Hagerty won the seat held by senator Lamar Alexander, who is retiring. Republican Cynthia Lummis, the former congresswoman from Wyoming, won the Senate seat opened by retiring Republican senator Mike Enzi.

So far, incumbent senators in less competitive races easily won.

QAnon conspiracy theory

Several Democrats were re-elected, including number two leader Dick Durbin of Illinois, Mark Warner in Virginia and Ed Markey, who survived a primary challenge in Massachusetts. Chris Coons kept the Delaware seat once held by Mr Biden, defeating a Republican who previously promoted the baseless QAnon conspiracy theory.

QAnon asserts that Mr Trump is quietly waging a battle against paedophiles in the federal bureaucracy and Democratic Party.

Among Republicans, Tom Cotton in Arkansas, Ben Sasse in Nebraska, Shelley Moore Capito in West Virginia and James Inhofe in Oklahoma won.

Meanwhile, turning to the House of Representatives, Republicans have picked up a seat in Florida but lost two in North Carolina as Democrats aimed to cement their control of the

Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell became the first incumbent in the House to lose on polling day, falling to Miami-Dade County mayor Carlos Gimenez in a South Florida district that Mr Trump lost decisively in 2016.

The race saw the two sides spend more than $26 million (€22 million), making it one of the country’s most expensive, and seemed to reflect Mr Trump’s strength this year among Cuban voters.

Even so, Democrats, as expected, captured two North Carolina seats vacated after Republican incumbents retired following a court-ordered remapping, which made the district more Democratic.

Public anxiety over the pandemic, Mr Trump’s alienation of suburban voters and a vast fundraising edge fuelled Democratic hopes that they had not only retained their House majority but could make it larger.

In one noteworthy but unsurprising finish, Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has espoused unfounded QAnon conspiracy theories, won a vacant seat in north-west Georgia.

Ms Greene, whom Mr Trump has called a “future Republican star”, has alleged an “Islamic invasion” of government offices and expressed other racist views. Ms Greene has since backtracked from her embrace of QAnon.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Elsewhere, progressive star Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was re-elected from her New York City district.

And both parties’ number three House leaders, Democrat James Clyburn of South Carolina and Republican Liz Cheney of Wyoming, won their contests easily.

The night’s initial returns offered few surprises, with the scores of both parties’ incumbents from safe districts easily re-elected.

But dozens of hotly fought races remained undecided into the evening. Republicans were hoping to oust some of the 29 Democrats in districts Mr Trump won in 2016 in districts ranging from upstate New York to rural New Mexico.

Nearly all Democratic incumbents in potentially vulnerable districts were outspending their Republican challengers, often by vast margins.

Democrats were also aiming millions at Republican-held seats from suburbs in Georgia, Texas and Indiana and even Republican strongholds like Little Rock, Arkansas, western Colorado and Alaska.

Both parties’ operatives agreed that the Republican Party was mostly playing defence and would be fortunate to limit Democratic gains to modest single digits.

Democrats control the House by 232-197, with five open seats and one independent. It takes 218 seats to control the chamber.

The coronavirus pandemic and the wounded economy, which voters ranked as top concerns according to AP VoteCast, hang over the election.

The virus has killed 232,000 people in the US and cases are rising in nearly every state, while millions have lost jobs.

Should Mr Biden defeat Mr Trump and Democrats win the Senate majority, the party would fully control the White House and Congress for only the second time since 1995.

They last held the presidency, Senate and House in 2009 and 2010, the first two years of Barack Obama’s presidency.

A larger Democratic majority would make it easier for House speaker Nancy Pelosi to pass party priorities that include expanding healthcare coverage and creating jobs with new infrastructure projects.

After a two-year run as one of her party’s most effective counterpoints to Mr Trump, the 80-year-old Ms Pelosi is all but certain to serve two more years running the House. - PA