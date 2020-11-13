Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe (74) dies

Peter Sutcliffe (74), the British serial killer known as the Yorkshire Ripper, has died in hospital, a Prison Service spokesman said.

Sutcliffe was serving 20 life terms at Frankland prison in Co Durham for murdering 13 women and attempting to kill seven more over five years in the late 1970s.

It is understood he died at University hospital of North Durham, three miles away from the prison.

Sky News reported that Sutcliffe was sent there after developing Covid-19, but he is understood to have refused treatment.

Sutcliffe, who had returned to prison after being treated for a suspected heart attack two weeks ago, had gone back to hospital after testing positive for coronavirus. He was in ill-health, was obese and had diabetes. – Agencies