Winners of £115m New Year’s Day lottery jackpot to go public

A couple who won a £115 million EuroMillions jackpot are expected to go public.

The pair, who are from Co Armagh, won the New Year’s Day lottery draw.

The couple will speak to the media about their winnings on Friday, UK operator Camelot said.

They won a total of £114,969,775.70 (€127,483,852.86), making them the fourth-biggest UK lottery winners in history.

In October 2017, an anonymous winner from Spain won €190 million – the maximum jackpot prize.

EuroMillions winners

A couple from the UK won €190 million in 2012, while another anonymous winner from Portugal won €190 million in 2014.

Dolores McNamara remains Ireland’s biggest ever EuroMillions winner, having won €115 million back in 2005.

In the New Year’s Day draw, 10 other players took home £1 million in prize money each.

The winning main EuroMillions numbers were 01, 08, 11, 25, 28 and the winning EuroMillions Lucky Star numbers were 04 and 06. – PA