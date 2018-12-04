What's next for Brexit after May's humiliating defeats?

Contempt finding and move by Conservative rebels backdrop for next five days of talks

Updated: about an hour ago
Denis Staunton London Editor

Conservative MP Dominic Grieve: his amendment will allow MPs to table amendments to any motion on EU withdrawal that would follow a defeat of Theresa May’s deal next week. Photograph: AFP Photo/PRU/HO/Getty

Conservative MP Dominic Grieve: his amendment will allow MPs to table amendments to any motion on EU withdrawal that would follow a defeat of Theresa May’s deal next week. Photograph: AFP Photo/PRU/HO/Getty

 

Before she opened a five-day debate on her Brexit deal on Tuesday night, Theresa May had suffered two humiliating defeats in the House of Commons. Her government became the first in history to be found in contempt of parliament because of its failure to publish attorney general Geoffrey Cox’s full legal advice to cabinet on the deal.

The DUP joined the opposition to vote against the government, ensuring a defeat by four votes that will see ministers publish the advice within days.

The prime minister’s second defeat was less dramatic but more consequential for the future of Brexit if her deal is, as expected, defeated next week. This time it was pro-European, Conservative rebels who demonstrated their strength, with 26 crossing the floor to help defeat the government by 22 votes.

Dominic Grieve’s amendment will allow MPs to table amendments to any motion on EU withdrawal that would follow a defeat of May’s deal next week. MPs could vote to rule out leaving the EU without a deal, to pursue a Norway-style membership of the European Economic Area (EEA) or to call a second referendum.

Second referendum

Such a vote would not be binding but it would be almost impossible for the government to ignore a direction of that kind backed by a majority of MPs.

Earlier on Tuesday, Manuel Campos Sánchez-Bordona, advocate general to the European Court of Justice (ECJ), told the court that he believed Britain could unilaterally revoke its decision to trigger article 50. If the ECJ upholds that opinion, it will offer an important boost to campaigners for a second referendum by robbing their opponents of the argument that there is too little time to arrange a second vote.

Grieve’s amendment and the news from the ECJ may have carried a dim, silver lining for the prime minister as she seeks to persuade MPs to back her deal. They strengthen her argument that rejecting her deal could lead to a reversal of Brexit if a majority of MPs rules out leaving without a deal.

That majority against a no-deal Brexit revealed itself on Tuesday in a way that could help moderate Brexiteers fall into line behind the prime minister. The threat of reversing Brexit may not be potent enough to secure a majority next week but it could help to keep the defeat within the bounds that would give May’s deal and her premiership a chance of staying alive.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.