US intelligence committee releases whistleblower report on Trump-Ukraine dealings

The US House Intelligence Committee on Thursday released a declassifed version of a whistleblower report alleging that president Donald Trump used his office to solicit interference in the 2020 presidential election from a foreign country.

“I am deeply concerned that the actions described below constitute ‘a serious or flagrant problem, abuse, or violation of law or executive order’ that ‘does not include differences of opinion concerning public policy matters,’ consistent with the definition of an ‘urgent concern’,” the report said.

Attorney general William P Barr and the president’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani were central to the effort, the complaint said. Members of the House and Senate intelligence committees and a group of senior lawmakers from both parties, including Senator Mitch McConnell, the majority leader, were permitted to review the classified complaint on Wednesday, just hours after the White House released a reconstructed transcript of a July 25th call between Mr Trump and president Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine. During the call, about the country’s need for more American financial aid, Mr Trump urged Mr Zelenskiy to pursue an investigation into a political rival, former vice president Joe Biden.

The unclassified version was released ahead of a House Intelligence Committee hearing where the acting director of National Intelligence, Joseph Maguire is scheduled to testify. The Office of the Director of National Intelligence provided lawmakers with an unclassified version of the whistleblower complaint so that it could be discussed in the open hearing.

Though the reconstructed transcript of the call has been released, the complaint, filed in August by an intelligence official, contains more details than the phone call, including the names of White House officials who may have witnessed presidential misconduct and other actions.

House Democrats have said that Mr Trump violated his oath of office when he pressured a foreign leader to investigate one of his political rivals. The White House initially refused to provide Congress with the complaint or to reveal what was said on the call. After Democrats took the first steps to impeach Mr Trump, the administration disclosed details of the call and shared the classified complaint with lawmakers.

The allegations it contained were “deeply disturbing” and “very credible,” Republican Adam B. Schiff, D-Calif., the chairman of the Intelligence Committee, said Wednesday after reviewing the complaint.

Mr Trump has dismissed the allegations that he acted improperly. Early Thursday morning, the president was busy sharing on Twitter praise from some of his allies and issued his own view: Most Republican lawmakers and allies of the president did not break with Mr Trump after the contents of the July 25th phone conversation were made public.”