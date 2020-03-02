UK ‘will not sell out fishermen’ as Brexit trade talks begin

Britain will not sell out its fishermen as part of a trade deal with the European Union, British International Trade Secretary Liz Truss said on Monday.

Ms Truss also said the UK will not lower its food standards for a trade agreement with the United States.

French President Emmanuel Macron said last month that he will not let down French fishermen in post-Brexit trade negotiations and that France will seek compensation if it does not get the same access to British waters as before.

“In a trade deal with the US, we will not diminish our food safety standards and we will also not put the NHS (National Health Service) on the table,” Ms Truss said.

“If we don’t get the deal we want we will be prepared to walk away.”

