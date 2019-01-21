UK will not reopen Belfast Agreement, says May

British prime minister Theresa May has insisted she will not reopen the Belfast Agreement.

Speaking to the House of Commons on Monday, she said the UK must respect the agreement throughout the Brexit process.

Mrs May poured cold water on calls for a second referendum on Brexit, telling the Commons: “I have set out many times my deep concerns about returning to the British people for a second referendum. Our duty is to implement the decision of the first one.”

“I fear a second referendum would set a difficult precedent that could have significant implications for how we handle referendums in this country.

“Not least, strengthening the hand of those campaigning to break-up our United Kingdom.

“It would require an extension of Article 50. We would very likely have to return a new set of MEPs to the European Parliament in May.

“And I also believe that there has not yet been enough recognition of the way that a second referendum could damage social cohesion by undermining faith in our democracy.”

She acknowledged continuing concern about the Northern Irish backstop, an insurance policy to ensure no return to a hard border on the island of Ireland.

She told MPs: “I will be talking further this week to colleagues, including in the DUP, to consider how we might meet our obligations to the people of Northern Ireland and Ireland in a way that can command the greatest possible support in the House. “And I will then take the conclusions of those discussions back to the EU.”

Mrs May’s attempts to forge a consensus with the Labour Party have thus far failed, so she will focus on securing concessions from the EU in order to win over 118 rebels in her own party and the Democratic Unionist Party which props up her minority government.

The UK agreed a withdrawal deal with the EU in November but it was resoundingly defeated in a House of Commons vote last Tuesday.

The prime minister said the government would waive the the £65 fee for EU citizens applying for setteled status in Britain post-Brexit.

Earlier, Downing Street dismissed a report that she would propose replacing the Northern Ireland backstop with a bilateral treaty between London and Dublin.

The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier also appeared to rule out the prospect of a bilateral agreement on Monday.

After the motion on the prime minister’s proposals is published, lawmakers will be able to suggest amendments with alternatives to her deal.

A cross-party group of MPs have tabled amendments that would take control of the parliamentary agenda to ensure the UK government could not block alternatives to the prime minister’s plan. One amendment would require the prime minister to postpone Brexit until the end of the year if she fails to win a majority in parliament for a deal by the middle of next month. – Agencies