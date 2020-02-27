UK says it could abandon Brexit trade talks in June

Britain has published its blueprint for a future relationship with the European Union that envisages a bare-bones free trade agreement with no alignment of standards or regulations. It warns that if there is insufficient progress towards reaching agreement by the end of June, Britain could abandon talks in favour of preparing for trade with no deal from the end of the year.

The 30-page negotiating mandate rejects the EU’s demand for a level playing field based on current shared rules on state aid, competition policy, taxation, employment and environmental rights.

The document also rejects the EU’s call for an overarching agreement to cover trade, security, foreign policy and other issues. Instead, it proposes separate agreements, with the EU’s trade deal with Canada as the starting point for a future economic relationship.

Here’s govt’s opening formal bid on trade deal - explicit that PM might walk away in June if there isn’t enough progress https://t.co/iZwEacfUVv — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) February 27, 2020

“It is a vision of a relationship based on friendly cooperation between sovereign equals, with both parties respecting one another’s legal autonomy and right to manage their own resources as they see fit. Whatever happens, the government will not negotiate any arrangement in which the UK does not have control of its own laws and political life. That means that we will not agree to any obligation for our laws to be aligned with the EU’s or for the EU’s institutions, including the Court of Justice, to have any jurisdiction in the UK,” it says.

The two sides have agreed to seek a deal by the end of this year and Britain has ruled out seeking an extension to the transition period that ends on December 31st. To secure such an extension, Britain would have to request it in advance of a planned high-level meeting with the EU in June.

“The government would hope that by that point, the broad outline of an agreement would be clear and be capable of being rapidly finalised by September. If that does not seem to be the case at the June meeting, the government will need to decide whether the UK’s attention should move away from negotiations and focus solely on continuing domestic preparations to exit the transition period in an orderly fashion,” the negotiating mandate says.

Although Britain rejects the EU’s call for binding level playing field commitments based on EU standards, the document calls for “reciprocal commitments” not to lower employment and environmental standards to encourage trade and investment. It also opens the door to reciprocal agreements on state aid and taxation.

The negotiations begin in Brussels next week, with a second round planned for London in mid-March. The two sides are also expected to start separate talks next month on how to implement the Northern Ireland protocol.