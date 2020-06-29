UK’s health minister meets Leicester leaders amid fears of local lockdown
Johnson has said local lockdowns key to preventing a second coronavirus wave
A member of the UK armed forces takes a completed Covid-19 test from a driver at a mobile testing centre in Leicester, UK. Photograph: Darren Staples/Bloomberg.
British health minister Matt Hancock will meet leaders from Leicester in central England, where officials fear a growing number of coronavirus cases could prompt a local lockdown, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.
“The health secretary is meeting with local leaders from Leicester to discuss the situation this afternoon,” the spokesman said, adding the meeting would take place at 1.30pm.
Johnson has said the key to preventing a second wave of the novel coronavirus is for the government to pursue local lockdowns, targeting new outbreaks to contain any spread.
-Reuters