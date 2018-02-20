UK regulations won’t change much after Brexit, says David Davis

David Davis has insisted that Brexit “will not change the kind of country Britain is” as he sought to reassure a European business audience that future regulations would stay broadly aligned with current EU rules.

In a speech that went even further than excerpts had suggested to downplay the prospect of slashing red tape after leaving, the UK’s Brexit secretary also emphasised the extent to which many EU rules had been created with British support and encouragement.

But Tuesday’s speech, to business leaders in Vienna, may serve to inflame tensions ahead of a crucial all-day cabinet meeting at Chequers on Thursday, where other Brexit-supporting ministers are anxious to avoid watering down the aims of departure.

Mr Davis acknowledged some symbolic changes were necessary as a result of the referendum, but he echoed recent remarks by the chancellor, Philip Hammond, by suggesting the impact on British society would be limited.

“Brexit will inevitably mean a change in the way British, Austrian and other European Union companies do business,” Mr Davis said. “It has to, if we are to make good on the referendum result, and carve a path for Britain to strike its own trade deals, have its own immigration policy, and make our courts sovereign once more.”

“But my message to you, in this room, is that these goals will not change the kind of country Britain is,” he added. “A dynamic and open country.”

Hammond criticised

During a similar speech to business leaders in Davos, Mr Hammond had drawn criticism for suggesting regulatory changes would similarly be “very modest”.

“We are taking two completely interconnected and aligned economies with high levels of trade between them, and selectively moving them, hopefully very modestly, apart,” Mr Hammond said.

Expectations are shifting fast ahead of the Chequers showdown, with Downing Street pushing a vision of “mutual recognition” of regulations and regulators as a way to avoid a hard border in Northern Ireland and minimise trade disruption.

Nonetheless, the Davis speech in Vienna is a far cry from those who called for Brexit to lead to a bonfire of EU red tape. The Brexit secretary even praised existing systems of regulation, saying Britain had helped design them.

“While we have been a member of the European Union, the UK has been instrumental in the design of its rules,” said Mr Davis. “Why? Because we are a leading proponent of the rules based international system.”

He also rejected criticism from some former officials in government who have privately questioned his grasp of detail and appetite for the hard grind of Brexit negotiations.

“I lazily gave up my holiday last summer to sign off on the [Brexit] policy papers,” said the secretary of state. “In my lazy schedule I now have got to head off.” – Guardian