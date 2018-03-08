UK police seek to identify source of nerve agent used on Russian spy

British counter-terror police are working to unravel the source of a nerve agent used in what is now feared to be a sophisticated chemical weapon plot targeting a former Russian spy and his daughter.

A nerve agent is believed to have been used to critically injure Sergei Skripal (66) and Yulia (33) in Salisbury, Wiltshire, on Sunday.

One of the first police officers to arrive at the bench where the pair were found slumped was taken to hospital in a serious condition but is now “talking and engaging” in hospital, British home secretary Amber Rudd said. The targets remain in a serious condition, she added.

It remains unclear who is responsible for poisoning the pair, but the attack has stoked tensions between Britain and Russia amid suspicions of state responsibility. Ms Rudd is expected to make a statement to the House of Commons about the incident on Thursday.

Her colleague, defence secretary Gavin Williamson declined to say whether he held Russia responsible for the attack.

“What’s happened is absolutely disgusting and it is so important we give the police the space and opportunity to do a proper and thorough investigation.”

He paid tribute to the police officer who went to the Skripals’ aid as “someone who is doing their public duty, keeping Britain safe and has become a victim of this dreadful, dreadful attack”.

Former Russian colonel Sergei Skripal during his Moscow trial in 2006. Photograph: Misha Japaridze/AP.

Attempted murder

Britain’s counter terrorism police chief Mark Rowley said on Wednesday that the incident was being treated as attempted murder and the pair had been “targeted specifically”. He declined to specify the nerve agent or how it was administered.

“Having established that a nerve agent was the cause of the symptoms, leading us to treat this as attempted murder, I can also confirm that we believe the two people who originally became unwell were targeted specifically,” he said.

“Our role now of course is to establish who is behind this and why they carried out this act.”

Hundreds of detectives, forensic officers and analysts are working on the case, which has drawn comparisons to the poisoning of former Russian intelligence officer Alexander Litvinenko on British soil in 2006.

Nerve agents, which are chemical weapons, have been used in assassinations and attacks in war zones in recent years.

Kim Jong Un’s half-brother Kim Jong Nam was killed at an international airport in Malaysia last year in an attack using a nerve agent known as VX.

Another well-known nerve agent, sarin gas, killed more than 90 people in a rebel-held area in Khan Sheikhoun, Syria, drawing international condemnation of the Bashar Assad regime.

Planning

Access to such toxins are tightly regulated, meaning the Salisbury plot would have taken considerable planning to execute.

Mr Rowley reiterated his appeal for anyone who was in Salisbury city centre on Sunday to come forward to help with the “missing pieces” in the case.

Dame Sally Davies, the chief medical officer, said the incident posed a “low risk” to the public and advised that all the sites the par were known to have visited had been “secured”.

Public Health England later confirmed it had contacted all first responders who had attended the scene.

Russia have denied responsibility for the attack, which comes seven years after Mr Skripal was released from the country as part of a spy swap with the US. He had been convicted in his home country in 2006 for passing state secrets to MI6. - PA