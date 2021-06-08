UK police officer admits raping and kidnapping Sarah Everard

A British police officer has accepted responsibility for killing London woman Sarah Everard, a court heard.

Wayne Couzens (48), appeared at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, when he pleaded guilty to the kidnap and rape of the 33-year-old earlier thi s year.

Marketing executive Ms Everard went missing as she walked home from a friend’s house in Clapham, south London, on March 3rd.

She was reported missing by her boyfriend on March 4th and her body was found hidden in an area of woodland in Ashford, Kent, on March 10th.

The court heard Couzens accepted responsibility for the killing but was not asked to enter a plea to a charge of murder.

Appearing by video link from Belmarsh jail, he pleaded guilty to kidnapping Ms Everard “unlawfully and by force or fraud” on March 3rd.

He also pleaded guilty to a second charge of rape between March 2nd and 10th.

Couzens was not asked to enter a plea to her murder between March 2nd and 10th.

The defendant said: “Guilty, sir” when asked for his plea to the first two charges.

The court heard that responsibility for the killing was admitted but medical reports were awaited.

Members of Ms Everard’s family sat in court to witness the defendant enter his pleas.

A further hearing before Lord Justice Fulford is due to take place on July 9th. – PA