UK police dealing with vessel incident amid tanker hijacking bid reports

Police have confirmed an incident on board a vessel off the Isle of Wight following reports of an attempted hijacking of an oil tanker.

The incident is reported to have taken place aboard the Liberian-registered Nave Andromeda crude oil tanker south of Sandown, according to Isle of Wight Radio.

A Hampshire police spokesman said: “We are aware and dealing with an ongoing incident on board a vessel which is situated south of the Isle of Wight.

“We will provide you with further updates when we are in a position to do so.”

A spokeswoman for Associated British Ports (ABP), which runs Southampton port, said they had not had any contact with the vessel and they had no further comment.

It is understood that the 228-metre tanker had been expected to dock in Southampton at 10.30am on Sunday.

Two coastguard helicopters have been scrambled to the scene and were spotted circling the ship on Sunday afternoon, and an exclusion zone was set up in the area south of Sandown.