UK needs to revoke Article 50 application immediately – John Major

Former British prime minister John Major has called for Brexit to be halted to create time to find a way through the United Kingdom’s political crisis.

Speaking at an event in Dublin, Mr Major said that the UK needed to revoke its Article 50 application to withdraw from the European Union “with immediate effect.”

“Whether you are a Remainer or Leaver, no one can welcome chaos,” he said in a speech to the Institute of International and European Affairs in Dublin, referring to the political divisions in London over the proposed Brexit deal.

It was “time to turn to reason, not ideology,” he told an audience that included two former taoisigh, John Bruton and Bertie Ahern.

Mr Major said that the “clock must be stopped” on the Brexit process.

“We need the most precious commodity of all: time,” he said.

It was in the UK’s “national interest” to find time to reflect on a new way forward, he added.