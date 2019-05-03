UK local elections: Bradford seat decided by drawing lots

A dead heat between two parties in one ward in Bradford during local elections in the UK led to the winning candidate being chosen by drawing lots.

Labour’s Kausar Mukhtar and the Green Party’s Matt Edwards received an equal number of votes for the Tong ward seat.

The decision was taken to draw lots after three recounts could not separate the two candidates.

The deciding vote went to Ms Mukhtar, with 743 votes to Mr Edwards’s 742.

Joanne Hyde, deputy returning officer for Bradford Council, said: “When two or more candidates have the same number of votes, then we must decide between the candidates by lots.

“That’s called an equality of votes situation. Whichever candidate wins the lot, it’s treated as though they have an additional vote.”

Ms Hyde said she drew the winning vote, observed by the candidates, from a box containing one Labour ballot and one Green party ballot.

Ms Mukhtar’s victory means the Labour Party held the Tong ward. The seat was previously held by Tess Peart, who did not stand for re-election. – PA