UK leisure complex on lockdown as police deal with ‘ongoing incident’

British police said on Sunday they were dealing with an “ongoing incident” at a leisure park in Nuneaton, central England, telling people to avoid the area where witnesses said a gunman had taken two people hostage at a bowling alley.

Warwickshire Police said on Facebook: “Officers are continuing to deal with an ongoing incident at Bermuda Park, Nuneaton. We would like to reassure the

Nuneaton community that the incident is unconnected to any terrorist activity.”

West Midlands Ambulance Service said it was called to the incident at 3.40pm.

A spokesman said: “We currently have an ambulance, two paramedic officers, the Hazardous Area Response Team, and an emergency planning manager at the scene.” It tweeted there had been no casualties at the scene. The Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance was initially dispatched but has since left the scene.

Pictures on Twitter showed several police cars near the complex and local media reported that roads leading to it had been closed off. Some people were being allowed to leave the complex, a witness told Sky News.

The Coventry Telegraph newspaper said its reporter had seen an air ambulance land at the scene to join three other ambulances.

A staff member in the retail park, which includes a cinema, restaurants, Holiday Inn and fitness centre, said: “We are on lockdown”.

A witness told BBC News: “When we were leaving there were police standing around the bowling alley, there were police cars outside the main entrance, with police officers in full body armour.”

Witness Sarah Fleming said a police officer confirmed to her that an armed man was holding hostages at MFA Bowl.

She told Sky News: “We got notification that someone had a shotgun inside the bowling alley.

“We were inside Frankie and Benny’s and obviously we went on lockdown, no-one was allowed in or out.

“Then we had notification from the police that he actually had hostages.

“Everyone has been a bit up in the air, don’t know what’s going on and obviously there is a lot of children in here as well which has been quite an experience for them.

“So everyone is a little bit scared at the minute.”

The restaurant was put on lockdown after a manager went to the nearby cinema, where staff confirmed the situation, she added.

MP Marcus Jones told Sky News: “It is a situation where I think we need to let the police do their job and I think this is an extremely concerning situation. “But I have every confidence that Warwickshire Police are capable and are able to deal with what looks like a very difficult situation.”

