UK government yet to indicate support for Brexit amendments

Downing Street has refused to say which Brexit amendments it could support in a series of votes, as it increasingly appears Theresa May believes it is up to the EU to deliver a departure agreement by giving ground on the Northern Irish backstop.

The House of Commons will consider amendments to a motion on the prime minister’s Brexit plan on Tuesday evening, some seeking to avert a no-deal departure and others trying to water down the backstop.

On Sunday, Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said there would be no change to the backstop, the insurance policy to prevent a hard border in Ireland in the absence of a future trade deal between the UK and the EU.

The backstop would see the UK remain in a common customs area with the EU.

Mr Coveney said the backstop was already a compromise and a review mechanism had already been stitched into it.

However, The Irish Times reported on Monday morning that the Government would be willing to renegotiate the withdrawal agreement if the UK wants to stay in a permanent customs union with the EU or allows Northern Irish specific measures to avoid a hard border.

It will be down to speaker John Bercow which amendments are selected for a vote on Tuesday.

Any successful amendments will not have the force of law, but will carry heavy political weight as a signal to Downing Street and Brussels of what kind of Brexit MPs are likely to approve.

Asked which ones the government might back, Mrs May’s spokesman said it was impossible to say before they were selected. “We’ll have to see which amendments are chosen before any of those decisions can be taken,” he said.

Here are some of the most prominent amendments tabled:

Grieve amendment

In a bid to prevent a no-deal Brexit, the cross-party backed proposal from Dominic Grieve would effectively wrest control of Commons business from the Government for six individual days in the run-up to the UK’s scheduled withdrawal date of March 29th with the intention of getting MPs to reach a consensus on how to handle it.

Taking control

In a similar vein, a move by Labour former minister Yvette Cooper, supported by Conservatives such as Nick Boles, calls for a vote on a Bill that would give parliament control over the Brexit process if Theresa May fails to secure a deal by February 26th.

MPs would get a vote on extending article 50 to the end of the year and preventing a no-deal exit under the terms of the Bill. The Labour frontbench has been publicly flirting with throwing its weight behind the amendment.

Brake on the backstop

Tory grandees including Sir Graham Brady – the chairman of the party’s backbench grouping, the 1922 Committee – and former minister Andrew Murrison want a deadline of the end of December 2021 put on the backstop proposal.

The amendment is believed to be viewed favourably by Downing Street as a way of showing Brussels that the withdrawal agreement could get through the Commons if concessions are made regarding Northern Ireland.

Another amendment from Sir Graham and Dr Murrison seeks that the backstop is “replaced with alternative arrangements to avoid a hard border”.

No to no deal

A cross-party effort headed by Tory Dame Caroline Spelman has widespread support and rejects the UK quitting the EU without a withdrawal agreement. This would probably be more palatable to the government than either of the bids by Mr Grieve and Ms Cooper for MPs to take back control.

Labour’s twin track approach

This calls for MPs to be able to vote on options to stop a no-deal exit, such as a customs union with the EU, as well as the possibility of a new Brexit referendum. Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has been careful not to commit Labour to officially back such a poll, though.

Amendments have been tacked on to the Labour push, with the Liberal Democrats calling for Remain to be on the ballot paper in any referendum, and Labour backbenchers urging parliament to legislate for a public vote.

Indicative votes

Commons Exiting the European Union Committee chairman Hilary Benn wants a series of votes on various Brexit options to see where the most support lies. – PA/Guardian