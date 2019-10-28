UK government likely to adopt Liberal Democrats election plan, says Jo Swinson

The government is likely to accept a Liberal Democrats plan to force a general election via legislation, the party’s leader, Jo Swinson has predicted.

While the government remains officially focused on calling an election through a motion under the Fixed-term Parliaments Act (FTPA), this would need a two-thirds majority and a third attempt at this route appears destined to fail when MPs vote on Monday afternoon, with Labour set to abstain.

If it does not pass, Ms Swinson said she expected Boris Johnson’s government to get behind a joint Liberal Democrats and Scottish Nationalist party plan to call an election in December by simply amending the FTPA, which would require a standard majority.

“Absolutely,” Ms Swinson told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme before the extension was agreed. “This bill is one that we have drafted. It ties the prime minister’s hands about the date of the election. It sets it in law, so it doesn’t give him the wriggle room that his plan would have.

“I haven’t heard from behind the scenes, but I have written to him this morning, so I will hope to get a response this morning,”

When the idea for the bill-based election was first revealed on Sunday, Mr Johnson’s ministers dismissed it as a “gimmick”. However, Downing Street soon indicated it could adapt the plan if its FTPA-based election bid failed.

However, agreement seems some way off amid mutual mistrust over issues such as the fact a bill could be amended.

Asked about the idea on Monday, the education secretary, Gavin Williamson, refused to be drawn, calling the government motion the “quickest and easiest and safest route” to an election. He told Sky: “What the prime minister is determined to do is get this vote through tonight.”

But Mr Williamson said he believed MPs were getting behind an election: “They are moving to recognition that this parliament isn’t going to deliver anything. It doesn’t want no deal, it doesn’t want a deal, it seems to not want an election. That’s not sustainable.”

The schools minister, Nick Gibb, told the Today programme that Swinson had sought an election in order to “disobey” the mandate given in the EU referendum. “They want to revoke article 50 and keep us in the EU,” he said.

The Liberal Democrats/SNP plan also opens a divide with Labour, which has said it can only back an election if Johnson categorically rules out no deal, both at the end of January or if no permanent trade deal is in place by December 2020.

In seeking an election the Liberal Democrats have given up on their preference for a second referendum. Ms Swinson said Jeremy Corbyn had been “missing in action on Brexit”, and that without Labour support in parliament a second referendum would not happen.

“I don’t see any guarantee that waiting is going to make the Labour party suddenly get a serious position on Brexit, ” she said. “But what waiting would do is risk no deal. Because if we waste this extension and we end up with that 31st January deadline looming, assuming it’s granted today, and we haven’t done anything with this time, then there’s no guarantee the EU will extend again.”

Ms Swinson told Today she believed this had helped the EU move towards agreeing a Brexit extension to January 31st.

She said: “One of their big concerns was that they offered an extension earlier this year, said don’t waste the time, and then we had a Conservative leadership election and Boris Johnson mucked about not trying to get a deal, shutting down parliament, the very masterclass in timewasting. So understandably they had a degree of reluctance.” –Guardian