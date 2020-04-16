UK extends coronavirus lockdown by three weeks

UK foreign secretary Dominic Raab said the government will extend the country’s lockdown by a further three weeks at least in an effort to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Mr Raab, who is standing in for prime minister Boris Johnson while he recovers from his own infection with the virus, said the March 23rd decision to close most shops and meeting places and limit all but essential travel has worked to slow the spread of the virus.

“Relaxing any of the measures in place would damage both public health and the economy,” Mr Raab said at a televised briefing on Thursday. “We still don’t have the infection rate down as far as we need to.” – Bloomberg