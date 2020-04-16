UK extends coronavirus lockdown by three weeks

Britain extended its nationwide lockdown for at least another three weeks on Thursday, as foreign secretary Dominic Raab ordered Britons to stay at home to prevent the spread of a coronavirus outbreak which has already claimed over 138,000 lives globally.

“Relaxing any of the measures currently in place would risk damage to both public health and the economy,” he told reporters. “We still don’t have the infection rate down as far as we need to.”

Mr Raab is deputising while prime minister Boris Johnson recuperates from Covid-19 complications.

The United Kingdom has the fifth-highest official death toll from Covid-19 in the world, after the United States, Italy, Spain and France, though British figures only cover hospital fatalities and the real number is probably much higher.

The announcement, which had been widely expected, means Britons must stay at home unless they are shopping for basic necessities, or meeting medical needs. Citizens are allowed to exercise in public once a day, and can travel to work if they are unable to work from home.

The measures were announced on March 23rd for an initial three-week period.

The arrangements, which mirror similar restriction in many other countries, are unprecedented in peacetime Britain.

Earlier, health minister Matt Hancock warned the virus would “run rampant” if the restrictions were lifted too soon.

A YouGov poll conducted before Thursday’s announcement showed 91 per cent of Britons supported a three-week extension to the lockdown. – Reuters