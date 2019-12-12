UK election: Polls open in vote that will determine future of Brexit

The polls have opened in the UK’s general election, a vote that will determine the future of Brexit and the economic direction of the country, as Boris Johnson attempts to secure a Conservative majority.

In his closing rally in east London on Wednesday night, the prime minister portrayed the election as a stark choice, accusing Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn of representing a threat to national security.

“This contest is tight and getting tighter,” the prime minister told hundreds of Conservative activists at an arena on the site of the 2012 Olympic Games.

Polls show the Conservatives with a nine-point lead over Labour and a YouGov analysis based on more than 100,000 interviews in the last week suggested that Mr Johnson was on course to win a 28-seat majority.

But the poll’s margin of error also allows for a hung parliament with the Conservatives as the largest party. A poll by the Daily Telegraph and Savanta ComRes, published on Wednesday night, placed the Conservatives just five points ahead of Labour.

Mr Johnson has promised to secure parliamentary approval for his Brexit deal if he wins a majority and to take Britain out of the EU by January 31st. If he fails to secure a majority, the Conservatives will struggle to form a government because none of the opposition parties are willing to support Mr Johnson.

The DUP, which had a confidence and supply agreement with the Conservatives after the 2017 election, oppose Mr Johnson’s Brexit deal because it could require Northern Ireland to follow different regulations and customs rules to the rest of the United Kingdom.