UK election 2019: Long queues form as British voters decide future of Brexit

UK prime minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn cast their votes on Thursday in what has been billed as the UK’s most important general election in a generation.

Polls opened at 7am in a vote that will determine the future of Brexit and the economic direction of the United Kingdom, as Mr Johnson attempts to secure a Conservative majority.

Members of the public have been reported leaving before casting their votes due to long queues outside some polling stations.

Waits of more than half an hour were reported at various locations across England on Thursday morning, with queuing particularly widespread in London.

British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn holds his poll card as he arrives to cast his ballot in north London. Photograph: Tolga Akmen/AFP/Getty Images.

One voter, Chris Schofield, said that more than 70 voters had been waiting to vote in the Bermondsey and Old Southwark constituency – some of whom gave up and left during his 20-minute wait, “presumably to go to work”.

“It’s about 20 times busier than it was in 2017, and for the locals and Euro elections,” the 27-year-old consultant told the PA news agency.

The leader of the DUP Arlene Foster cast her vote at Brookeborough Primary School in Co Fermanagh shortly after 10am. Sinn Féin’s vice-president Michelle O’Neill cast her vote at St Patrick’s Primary School, Annaghmore, in Co Tyrone at about midday.

Closing rally

In his closing rally in east London on Wednesday night, the prime minister portrayed the election as a stark choice, accusing Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn of representing a threat to national security.

“This contest is tight and getting tighter,” the prime minister told hundreds of Conservative activists at an arena on the site of the 2012 Olympic Games.

Polls show the Conservatives with a nine-point lead over Labour and a YouGov analysis based on more than 100,000 interviews in the last week suggested that Mr Johnson was on course to win a 28-seat majority.

But the poll’s margin of error also allows for a hung parliament with the Conservatives as the largest party. A poll by the Daily Telegraph and Savanta ComRes, published on Wednesday night, placed the Conservatives just five points ahead of Labour.

UK prime minister Boris Johnson leaves the polling station after casting his vote. Photograph: Vickie Flores/EPA.

Mr Johnson has promised to secure parliamentary approval for his Brexit deal if he wins a majority and to take Britain out of the EU by January 31st. If he fails to secure a majority, the Conservatives will struggle to form a government because none of the opposition parties are willing to support Mr Johnson.

The DUP, which had a confidence-and-supply agreement with the Conservatives after the 2017 election, opposes Mr Johnson’s Brexit deal because it could require Northern Ireland to follow different regulations and customs rules to the rest of the UK.

Man arrested

As voting continues, a 48-year-old man has been arrested after a suspicious device was found near a polling station in North Lanarkshire, Scotland.

Police said the device was discovered on the ground floor of Glen Tower flats in Motherwell at about 1am on Thursday.

A cordon was placed around the building as residents were evacuated following the find. Explosive ordnance disposal staff were called to the scene to examine the item before carrying out a controlled explosion despite the device being found to be “non-viable”.

People who were registered to vote at Glen Tower have been told to attend an alternative polling station at Knowetop Primary School on Knowetop Avenue in Motherwell. Additional reporting: PA