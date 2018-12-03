UK could not unilaterally end backstop arrangement, MPs told

Britain’s attorney general Geoffrey Cox has confirmed that neither the UK nor the EU would be able to unilaterally end the Northern Irish backstop arrangement if it came into force.

He told the House of Commons on Monday that the backstop was “expressly agreed not to be intended to establish a permanent relationship but to be temporary”, and the process of the UK’s departure from the EU did not provide a legal basis for a permanent arrangement.

But “if the protocol were to come into force, it would continue to apply in international law unless and until it was superseded by the intended subsequent agreement” which met the goals of avoiding a hard Border in Ireland and protected the Belfast Agreement.

“There is therefore no unilateral right for either party to terminate this arrangement. This means that if no superseding agreement can be reached within the implementation period, the protocol would be activated and in international law would subsist, even if negotiations had broken down.

“How likely that is to happen is a political question, to which the answer will no doubt depend partly on the extent to which it is in either party’s interests to remain indefinitely within its arrangements.

“I make no bones about it – I would have preferred to have seen a unilateral right of termination in this backstop.”

The backstop is a default option enshrined in the British government’s withdrawal deal with the EU designed to prevent a hard Irish Border regardless of what happens after Brexit.

Mr Cox said he supported the British government’s Brexit deal with the EU as he did not believe the UK would be trapped in a backstop permanently.

“We are indefinitely committed to it if it came into there. There is no point in my trying, or the government trying, to disguise that fact.”

He was speaking following the publication on Monday afternoon of a summary of the British government’s legal advice on the Brexit deal.

The summary reiterated the Irish backstop would continue to apply “unless and until it is superseded” by an alternative agreement.

The 43-page Legal Position On The Withdrawal Agreement states: “The main provisions of the Protocol [covering the backstop] come into force from the end of the implementation period (December 31st, 2020 — see Article 185 of the Agreement) in the event that a subsequent agreement is not in place by then, and the Protocol will continue to apply unless and until it is superseded, in whole or in part, by a subsequent agreement establishing alternative arrangements (Article 1(4), and the fifth recital in the preamble).”

But if the implementation period is extended then the backstop will not apply until after the end of that period, the paper states.

“However, if the implementation period is extended in accordance with Article 3 of the Protocol and Article 132 of the Agreement, then the Protocol will not start to apply until after the end of that extended period. Certain provisions, relating to preparatory work or the obligation to use best endeavours to conclude an agreement to replace the Protocol, come into force immediately on the coming into force of the Agreement.”

Additional payments

The UK also faces making additional payments to Brussels if the Brexit implementation period is extended, the legal advice says.

Under the terms of the withdrawal agreement, it is currently due to run until the end of December 2020, but can be extended by up to two years if both sides agree.

The advice says that discussions on any extension would involve “reaching further agreement on the UK’s financial contribution”.

It adds: “During any extended implementation period, the UK would not be within EU budget arrangements, and would not be a member state for the purposes of [European] Union programmes and activities committed under the next multiannual financial framework.

“So the joint committee would decide on an appropriate financial contribution, taking into account that the UK would not be receiving receipts as a member state participating in the Union programmes and activities committed under the next multiannual financial framework.

“In addition, since the UK would not be part of the Common Agricultural Policy during this extended period, it would be necessary to make provision for the UK to be able to make agricultural support payments which are exempt from EU state aid rules, but which ensure a level playing field.”

The UK would not be able to back out of the withdrawal agreement without the agreement of the EU if the deal is passed by MPs in a vote on December 11th, the legal advice says.

“The Agreement does not contain any provision on its termination,” it says. “In the absence of such a provision, it is not possible under international law for a party to withdraw from the Agreement unilaterally.”

Controversy

The publication of the summary of the legal advice comes amid controversy on the issue.

Reacting to the publication on Monday, Britain’s opposition Labour Party said prime minister Theresa May’s government could face contempt of parliament action after only publishing a summary of the legal advice.

Labour had previously threatened to write to the speaker of the House of Commons accusing the government of failing to comply with a legally binding vote in parliament last month, which called for the publication of the full legal advice.

On Monday, a Labour official said the government must provide the full legal advice. “This falls far short of what parliament demanded. It is not the full legal advice,” an official said.

The government has resisted publishing the full advice on the basis that it is covered by client confidentiality.

The publication on Monday follows earlier comments by the DUP’s Brexit spokesman Sammy Wilson that the full legal advice would expose Ms May as a “liar”.

“The PM clearly doesn’t want the legal advice published because she knows it makes a liar of her,” he told Monday’s News Letter.

“She has been going round saying that the backstop would only be a temporary arrangement, but the legal advice she has makes it clear that is not the case,” he added.

“It proves that she is selling the agreement on a false premise.”

Separately, it has been reported that Ms May’s chief Brexit adviser secretly warned her that the backstop agreed in her withdrawal deal with Brussels was a “bad outcome” for Britain.

In a letter to the British prime minister, Oliver Robbins said it would mean the imposition of regulatory checks between the North and the rest of the UK, according to The Daily Telegraph. – PA/Reuters