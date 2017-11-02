UK chief whip fills defence role amid harassment controversy

Theresa May has promoted Gavin Williamson, her trusted chief whip, to the job of defence secretary to fill the role vacated after Michael Fallon resigned on Wednesday over allegations of sexual harassment.

The 41-year-old Williamson, the MP for South Staffordshire, has been responsible for exerting discipline over the prime minister’s fractious parliamentary party since last year.

Mr Fallon stepped down on Wednesday night, admitting that his conduct towards women in the past had “fallen short” of the standards expected of the armed forces , of which he was in charge.

Mr Fallon apologised earlier this week over an incident 15 years ago in which he made unwanted advances to the journalist Julia Hartley-Brewer, placing his hand on her knee. But it is unclear whether other incidents may have prompted his resignation.

Chief whip

Julian Smith, the MP for Skipton and Ripon, who previously served as Williamson’s deputy, has been appointed to replace him as chief whip.

The new deputy chief whip will be Esther McVey, who won George Osborne’s former seat of Tatton in June. She was a Conservative junior minister in the coalition government of 2010-2015, before losing her Wirral West seat.

Mr Williamson was closely involved in negotiating the confidence and supply deal with the Democratic Unionist party that secured the parliamentary support May needed to govern in the aftermath of June’s general election.

It was Mr Williamson and Gavin Barwell, May’s chief of staff in Number 10, the pair collectively known as “the chiefs”, who were called in by the prime minister last week as she discussed how to handle the growing sex harassment scandal.

Backbench MPs are now wondering whether Mr Fallon’s departure will be the last, as fresh allegations emerge from Westminster staff and journalists, emboldened by the Harvey Weinstein story to share their experiences of powerful men’s behaviour.

Damian Green, May’s close ally and first secretary of state, has been accused of making unwanted sexual advances to Kate Maltby, an academic and journalist 30 years his junior - but vehemently denies the claims. – Guardian News and Media