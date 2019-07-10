UK ambassador to Washington resigns over Trump row

Britain’s ambassador to Washington resigned on Wednesday after Donald Trump labelled him “stupid” and “wacky” following the release of confidential memos from the envoy in which he branded the US president’s administration inept.

“Since the leak of official documents from this Embassy there has been a great deal of speculation surrounding my position and the duration of my remaining term as ambassador,” Kim Darroch said in his resignation letter.

“I want to put an end to that speculation. The current situation is making it impossible for me to carry out my role as I would like.”

Mr Darroch, who is 65, was scheduled to remain in Washington until the end of the year.

Controversy erupted after disparaging descriptions of US president Donald Trump by Kim Darroch were leaked to the Mail on Sunday.

In a series of tweets, Mr Trump repeated his damning assessment of the ambassador, dismissing Sir Kim Darroch as a “pompous fool” and a “very stupid guy”.

“The wacky Ambassador that the UK foisted upon the United States is not someone we are thrilled with, a very stupid guy. He should speak to his country, and Prime Minister May, about their failed Brexit negotiation, and not be upset with my criticism of how badly it was handled,” he said on Twitter.

He continued: “I told Theresa May how to do that deal, but she went her own foolish way – was unable to get it done. A disaster! I don’t know the Ambassador but have been told he is a pompous fool. Tell him the USA now has the best Economy & Military anywhere in the World, by far ... and they are both only getting bigger, better and stronger ... Thank you, Mr President!” – Reuters