Two Roma fans charged over attack on Irish man in Liverpool

Two Italian men have been charged in connection with an attack on an Irish businessman before Liverpool’s Champions League match with Roma, Merseyside Police said.

Liverpool supporter Sean Cox, a 53-year-old father of three from Dunboyne, Co Meath, suffered serious head injuries after being assaulted outside Anfield stadium on Tuesday.

In a statement, the force said: “We can confirm that detectives have charged two Italian men following an incident in Anfield on Tuesday, 24 April in which a 53-year-old man was seriously injured.

“20-year-old Filippo Lombardi was charged with violent disorder and wounding/inflict grievous bodily harm.

“29-year-old Daniele Sciusco was charged with violent disorder.

“Both men have been kept in custody to appear at South Sefton Magistrates Court this morning, Thursday 26 April.

“The victim remains in hospital in a critical condition at Walton Neurological Centre. ”

Mr Cox, who is married with three teenage children, works as sales director of Dundalk-based company Precision Cables.

He is a life-long Liverpool FC supporter and used the match as an opportunity to also meet up with his brother who lives in the UK.

A former chair of St Peter’s GAA Club in Dunboyne, he is also a member of the Dunboyne Athletic Club’s Fit4Life group.

A GoFundme page, set up by the Irish Liverpool Reds Facebook Page to help cover Mr Cox’s s medical bills and accommodation for his family has raised €26,020 of its €30,000 goal as ovf 9.20am on Thursday.